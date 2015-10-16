Bridge approaches along stretch of Prairie Trail to be made more accessible

WOODSTOCK – The approaches to all seven of the bridges along a stretch of the Prairie Trail will be reconstructed to make them more accessible, the McHenry County Conservation District spokeswoman said.

The conservation district's Board of Trustees approved hiring low bidder Path Construction Company of Arlington Heights for $82,750 to demolish, construct and restore seven bridge approaches between Hillside Road in Crystal Lake and Barnard Mill Road in Ringwood, spokeswoman Wendy Kummerer said.

The work is weather dependent, but the hope is construction will be completed before the end of November, Executive Assistant Anne Basten said. Any trail closings will be posted on the district’s website.

The ultimate goal is to have “much smoother and more permanent transitions between trail and bridges,” Basten said.

The work is the second half of capital improvements planned for the Prairie Trail this year, according to board documents. The first half, which was recently completed for about $159,000, included the repaving of the Crystal Lake portion trail along with other improvements aimed at improving the trail’s accessibility for people with disabilities.

The board also signed off on the purchase of a new propane fueling station for the Region 6 shop at the Prairieview Education Center for the low bid of $23,200, less than the $37,000 the district had budgeted for the purchase, according to board documents.

The conservation district has been replacing its vehicles and mowers with ones that use a flexible fuel system, which the district runs using propane, as well as switching gas-powered lawn mowers over to propane-powered ones as they need replacement, Kummerer said.

Kummerer didn’t have an updated count on its fleet, but last year 50 of the McHenry County Conservation District’s 63 vehicles used alternative fuels, 18 of those using propane.

The conservation district is one of a handful of McHenry County government agencies using the clean-burning, high-energy alternative fuel, including the Cary Park District, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Lake in the Hills Police Department.