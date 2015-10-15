Prep football: 2015 Herald-News Week 8 preview capsules

STAGG AT JOLIET WEST

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Joliet West 42, Stagg 7

Records: Stagg (1-6, 0-5 in SouthWest Suburban Blue); Joliet West (3-4, 1-4)

The skinny: The chore is clear for Joliet West. The Tigers must beat Stagg and then knock off Lockport in Week 9 to qualify for the playoffs. And, they will have to do it with freshman Jaxon Aubry at quarterback. Stagg has not won in the conference, but has shown the ability to score points. The Chargers lost 49-26 last week to Lockport.

The pick: Joliet West

LOCKPORT AT BOLINGBROOK

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Bolingbrook 34, Lockport 10

Records: Lockport (2-5, 2-3 in SouthWest Suburban Blue); Bolingbrook (4-3, 3-2)

The skinny: Bolingbrook seems to be heading in a positive direction as the playoffs approach. But with No. 1 Homewood-Flossmoor looming in Week 9, the Raiders can’t afford a slip-up against Lockport, which is a few plays away from having a much better record than its 2-5 mark. Matt Skobel has rushed for 790 yards for the Porters.

The pick: Bolingbrook

LINCOLN-WAY EAST AT JOLIET CENTRAL

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last year: Lincoln-Way East 56, Joliet Central 0

Records: Lincoln-Way East (5-2, 4-1 in SouthWest Suburban Blue); Joliet Central (0-7, 0-5)

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way East is tied for No. 7 in 7A.

The skinny: Lincoln-Way East challenged No. 1 Homewood-Flossmoor last week before falling, 28-3. The Griffins now get into playoff-preparation mode against a Joliet Central team that is playing its final home game of the season and continues to search for its first victory since Central and Joliet West returned to separate programs in 2010.

The pick: Lincoln-Way East

LINCOLN-WAY NORTH AT LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lincoln-Way North 30, Lincoln-Way Central 27

Records: Lincoln-Way North (7-0, 5-0 in SouthWest Suburban Red); Lincoln-Way Central (4-3, 3-2)

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way North is No. 3 in 6A.

The skinny: Lincoln-Way North is coming off a huge 28-26 victory over Thornton in last week’s battle of the unbeatens. Lincoln-Way Central, with quarterback Austin Strilko completing 58 percent of his passes for 836 yards, must beat North this week or Thornton next week to qualify for the playoffs.

The pick: Lincoln-Way North

JOLIET CATHOLIC AT BENET

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benedictine University

Last year: JCA 27, Benet 0

Records: JCA (7-0, 5-0 in East Suburban Catholic); Benet (5-2, 3-2)

AP rankings: JCA is No. 1 in 5A.

The skinny: The losses for Benet have been 29-14 to Notre Dame and 33-0 to Nazareth. JCA is coming off a 38-35 win over Nazareth in a game the Hilltoppers led, 31-0, at halftime. Ke’Von Johnson rushed for 217 yards as Nazareth keyed on Michael Johnson, the area rushing leader.

The pick: JCA

BRADLEY AT LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Bradley 17, Lincoln-Way West 6

Records: Bradley (5-2, 3-2 in SouthWest Suburban Red); Lincoln-Way West (6-1, 4-1)

AP rankings: Lincoln-Way West is No. 7 in 5A.

The skinny: Bradley spoiled a perfect conference season for Lincoln-Way West in 2014, beating the Warriors, 17-6. West must gain revenge to keep its hopes alive for another conference title that the Warriors could secure with a win at Lincoln-Way North in Week 9.

The pick: Lincoln-Way North

PROVIDENCE AT BROTHER RICE

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Providence 45, Brother Rice 42

Records: Providence (2-5, 1-2 in Catholic Blue); Brother Rice (6-1, 1-1)

AP rankings: Brother Rice is No. 6 in 8A.

The skinny: Providence’s playoff hopes went by the boards in last week’s loss at Bishop McNamara. The Celtics would like to spring a surprise against Brother Rice in a matchup that usually produces an interesting, competitive game. High-scoring Rice has lost only to powerful Loyola, 28-0.

The pick: Brother Rice

OAK FOREST AT LEMONT

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Lemont 42, Oak Forest 20

Records: Oak Forest (7-0, 4-0 in South Suburban Blue); Lemont (6-1, 4-0)

AP rankings: Oak Forest is No. 8 in 6A, Lemont No. 6 in 6A.

The skinny: Lemont quarterback Spencer Nagel is completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jeremy Fejedelem has 28 receptions for 540 yards and eight touchdowns. Oak Forest is averaging 40 points. Whichever defense steps up probably will decide the conference championship.

The pick: Lemont

OSWEGO AT PLAINFIELD NORTH

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Oswego 35, Plainfield North 28

Records: Oswego (6-1, 5-0 in Southwest Prairie); Plainfield North (5-2, 4-1)

AP rankings: Oswego is No. 14 in 8A.

The skinny: Oswego is bidding for a fifth straight unbeaten Southwest Prairie season. The last time the Panthers lost an SPC game was 27-21 to Minooka in Week 9 of 2010. Plainfield North is the top challenger this time around. The Tigers are a couple of plays away from being 7-0 at this juncture. They lost by three points twice – to Bishop McNamara and Plainfield South – and could have won both.

The pick: Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL AT PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield South 14, Plainfield Central 13

Records: Plainfield Central (0-7, 0-5 in Southwest Prairie); Plainfield South (4-3, 4-1)

The skinny: It’s a fight against cancer night, orchestrated by former Plainfield South quarterback Jeff Kohl. Although winless, Plainfield Central has scored at least two touchdowns in all but one game, a 49-7 loss to Plainfield North. South’s strong defense, which has allowed a touchdown or less four times, will be a huge challenge for the Wildcats.

The pick: Plainfield South

ROMEOVILLE AT PLAINFIELD EAST

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Plainfield East 34, Romeoville 20

Records: Plainfield East (2-5, 2-3 in Southwest Prairie); Romeoville (1-6, 1-4)

The skinny: Plainfield East and Romeoville both have endured a season where their own mistakes have been killers. Both teams would like to finish on a high note. East put up a fight last week before falling to Oswego, 28-7.

The pick: Plainfield East

MINOOKA AT OSWEGO EAST

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Last year: Minooka 41, Oswego East 14

Records: Minooka (4-3, 2-3 in Southwest Prairie); Oswego East (4-3, 2-3)

The skinny: The teams are similar situations. Both are short on playoff points, meaning they likely will miss the playoffs unless they can win their last two games. Minooka, which has lost two in a row and three of four, relies on the passing of John Carnagio, who has thrown for 1,545 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The pick: Minooka