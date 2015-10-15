High school football: McHenry enjoys getting back to work

McHenry football coach Dave D’Angelo offered a succinct message Monday as Warriors coaches and players met for the first time in 11 days.

Shortly after the District 156 teachers’ union voted to accept a new contract and end their strike, D’Angelo wrote “1974” on the dry-erase board. The Warriors (1-6) forfeited two games because of the strike, which wiped out six days of school, so those two losses mathematically eliminated McHenry’s slim playoff hopes.

D’Angelo reached back a few decades for his message.

“Nobody went to the playoffs before 1974,” D’Angelo said. “Think about that. People just played for the love of the game. That kind of set the tone [for the practice]. When something’s taken away from you that you love to do, and then all of a sudden you have another chance to do it, it’s neat to have that opportunity."

The strike started Oct. 1 and an agreement was reached Saturday, then ratified Monday. The Warriors will host Huntley (7-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCracken Field. The game was moved back a day to give McHenry another day to practice.

“I was pretty excited when they said we’d be playing again,” senior wide receiver-defensive back Kevin Szamlewski said. “I didn’t want the year to end without playing my last home game and not knowing it.”

McHenry will cram Parents’ Night and homecoming (which was supposed to be last week) into one weekend. Players’ reactions were predictable about missing school and two games.

“I didn’t like it,” tight end-linebacker Corey Lersch said. “It was so weird not going to school and not having anything to do. I really missed going to practices and being around my teammates.”

The players did what they could without supervision of their coaches. They held workouts at Knox Park on Monday and Tuesday last week, playing two-hand touch, working on skills and running. From Wednesday through Friday, workouts picked up considerably when they traveled to Alex Kube’s Elite 7 facility in East Dundee.

Lersch, junior Colton Folliard and some other Warriors train with Kube, who offered his place free of charge for McHenry’s workouts.

“We did drills, blocking, footwork, stuff like that,” Szamlewski said. “We tried to stay in shape that way. That was good for us. We tried the best we could to stay on top of things.”

Szamlewski said 20 to 25 players showed up at Elite 7. Most players also lifted weights at local gyms, often in small groups.

D’Angelo said any contact with the players was limited to sending them videos to prepare for Dundee-Crown, last week’s opponent, in hopes the dispute was settled in time to play. When it wasn’t, D’Angelo and the coaches attended the Crystal Lake South at Huntley game to scout in person.

“I tried to prepare them before with different scenarios in the situation,” D’Angelo said. “You don’t know if you’re going to lose the kids when this happens, but one thing I’ve been impressed with our kids is how they’ve rebounded from some tough losses. I think we’ll bounce back and have fun. We’re going to try to enjoy the rest of the season and see what happens.”