High school football: Cary-Grove relies on Tyler Pennington when it’s 4th-and-short

Cary-Grove’s opponents know what’s coming when the Trojans are facing fourth-and-short yardage and choose not to punt.

The chances are exceedingly high C-G will administer another dose of fullback Tyler Pennington, who is the first option in the Trojans’ triple-option offense. And often the best because of his speed, vision and power.

Still, knowing what’s coming and stopping it are two different things. In last week’s game against Jacobs, C-G went to Pennington four times on fourth down and was perfect.

Those conversions helped the Trojans notch a dominant 51-20 victory, move to 6-1 for the season and take another step closer to a first-round home playoff game. C-G coach Brad Seaburg considers various factors – flow of game, how the defense is playing, distance needed – but often does not hesitate to go for it on fourth downs, and Pennington is a big reason.

“I love that,” said Pennington, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior and third-year starter. “That’s the best when your teammates and your coaches trust you that much to get that first down. You have to go out and perform for them.”

Seaburg may not be a big-time gambler, but the confidence the Trojans have in Pennington getting tough yards plays into their offensive philosophy.

“We feel we can gain 4 yards at a time, and oftentimes the fullback is that guy,” Seaburg said. “Saturday we were successful with that, and you could see the results on the scoreboard. Those key plays can really turn the tide or make a difference in the game.”

In C-G’s previous game against Huntley, the Trojans went on fourth-and-short near Huntley’s 10, and Pennington was stopped. That drive could have provided some momentum for C-G, which did not score until the last two minutes and lost, 29-8.

Huntley’s defense has been the most formidable in the Fox Valley Conference, and the Trojans, who received a forfeit from McHenry in Week 6 because of the District 156 teachers’ strike, went right back to Pennington on Saturday. C-G converted on 5 of 6 fourth downs in the game behind linemen Danny Montemurro, Colton Ruhland, Owen Henriques, Ross Bernier, Nathaniel Hartke and tight end Erik Norberg.

The most risky call came on fourth-and-1 on C-G’s 40 with the Trojans leading, 21-6, in the second quarter. If they failed, Jacobs would have had a chance to score before the half and hack into a comfortable lead.

Pennington got 3 yards, and the Trojans drove for a Collin Walsh field goal to end the half.

“[Seaburg] likes to go for it on fourth down a lot, within reason,” Pennington said. “I know when I want to go for it, but I don’t have the final say. I usually agree with what Coach Seaburg calls.”

Pennington led the area in rushing last year on the Trojans’ Class 7A state runner-up team. He is sixth in area rushing this season at 734 yards but has one fewer game than most backs because of the forfeit.

Quarterback J.P. Sullivan said the crucial fourth-down plays are still options, but he knows giving to Pennington is always a good option, especially when only 1 or 2 yards are necessary.

“We have such a plethora of plays, he can get it up the middle or off tackle or outside,” Sullivan said. “It’s kind of hard for defenses to guess. By the time they realize where he’s going, the offensive line has already made blocks on them. Having Tyler back there, our confidence goes way up. We feel like he can grind it out and get the yards we need.”

C-G’s only unsuccessful fourth-down try was a fake punt run by punter Bobby Collins. On the last of the fourth-down plays, Sullivan kept on fourth-and-5, then followed to the left of Pennington for 6 yards, helping set up Walsh’s field goal.

Seaburg did not doubt Pennington’s earlier success helped Sullivan get those yards.

“Any team coming to play us has to stop the fullback, no matter who it is,” Seaburg said. “Tyler’s such a key part of what we do on offense, any team has to scheme to stop him.”

Go for it

A look at Cary-Grove’s fourth-down conversion attempts in Saturday’s 51-20 victory over Jacobs:

Qtr. Yard-line Down-Distance Play Drive Result

1 Jac 20 4+2 Pennington 3 run TD

1 Jac 18 4+2 Pennington 5 run TD

2 C-G 43 4+4 Collins minus-3 run Loss on downs

2 C-G 40 4+1 Pennington 3 run FG

2 Jac 31 4+5 Sullivan 6 run (same drive) FG

3 C-G 49 4+1 Pennington 1 run TD