Grundy County area police reports: October 15, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Misty M. Tazelaar, 33, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Matthew R. McCullough, 28, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was given a court date of Nov. 4.

• Erik W. Carver, 34, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was given a court date of Nov. 2.

• Joshua N. Harris, 30, of Essex, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringes and needles, possession of drug equipment and driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a court date of Nov. 2.