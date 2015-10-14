Lakewood approves engineering for utility extension to Route 47, 176 intersection

LAKEWOOD – A “firm developer” would need to be on board before the village of Lakewood extended utilities to the intersection of Routes 47 and 176.

But the Lakewood Village Board took the next step Tuesday evening in preparing for that moment.

The village hired Baxter and Woodman for $84,100 in a 5-0 vote with Trustee Beverly Thomas abstaining – both she and her husband are former employees of the firm – to do the second phase of engineering for the work, which would involve the actual design work and hammering out some of the remaining unknowns.

The contract will be paid for using reserves in the Lakewood water and sewer fund, which comes from residents on the west end’s water and sewer bills, Village Administrator Catherine Peterson said, adding that the Village Board could decide to pay back those funds using revenue generated through the tax increment financing district.

Extending utilities was one of the main reasons the village of Lakewood created a TIF district in that area earlier this year.

The designs would have a shelf life of several years and would be designed in such a way to allow it to be phased in depending on how development occurs, Peterson said, adding that doing this work now allows the village to firm up the potential location of a future water tower and get moving on easement agreements with affected property owners.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans on widening Route 47 and improving the intersection, but that project remains unfunded and in its first phase, hung up on environmental clearances and permitting, said Jason Fluhr, Baxter and Woodman’s transportation department manager.

Preliminary designs show that the widening – potentially another 135 feet – would mostly affect the east side of Route 47 because the west side is residential, said Carolyn Grieves, Baxter and Woodman’s environmental department manager.

To avoid any difficulties with the utilities having to be moved in the future, the second phase of engineering would look into running the pipes along the rear of the farm that fronts Route 47, Grieves said.

The second phase of engineering also will investigate the possibility of stacking the water and sewer pipes, a “not super common” move in order to limit the amount of easement required in an area that already has other lines in the ground, Grieves said.

The potential widening of Ballard Road and installation of bike lanes was one of the things the village was trying to keep in mind as it considered easements, Peterson said.

A conduit for future fiber optic cables also would be laid at the same time, Grieves said, adding the plans would be designed to give the village the most flexibility.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Peterson said.