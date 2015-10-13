High School Football: Huntley, Marian Central, Marengo move up in polls

Huntley, Marengo and Marian Central all moved up in their respective classes as The Associated Press state football polls were released Tuesday.

Huntley (7-0) is No. 9 in Class 8A, Marian (5-2) is No. 8 in 5A and Marengo (7-0) is No. 7 in 4A this week.

Cary-Grove (6-1) hung on at No. 4 and Prairie Ridge (6-1) stayed at No. 5 in Class 6A.

Huntley defeated Crystal Lake South, 36-13, to move a step closer to its first Fox Valley Conference Valley Division championship.

Marian rebounded from a 13-point, first-half deficit to beat St. Viator, 33-13, ending a two-game skid.

Marengo had another big offensive game to drop Johnsburg, 42-19. The Indians can clinch a share of the Big Northern Conference East Division title with a victory against winless Rockford Christian on Friday. Marengo has not won a conference championship since 1997.

C-G had not played for 14 days after its 29-8 loss to Huntley. The Trojans sat the next Friday because of a forfeit from McHenry, as District 156 teachers were on strike. C-G rolled past Jacobs, 51-20.

Prairie Ridge leads all area teams with 379 points for the season and had another impressive offensive showing in its 77-27 win against Hampshire.

FOOTBALL

State Rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Loyola (7-0) 90 2

3. Edwardsville (7-0) 68 5

4. Naperville Central (6-1) 66 6

5. Hinsdale Central (6-1) 51 7

6. Brother Rice (6-1) 38 9

7. Oak Park River Forest (6-1) 32 4

8. Barrington (6-1) 31 3

9. Huntley (7-0) 28 NR

10. Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-1) 27 10

Others receiving votes: Maine South 8, New Trier 4, Conant 2, Oswego 2, Waubonsie Valley 1, Belleville East 1, Lyons 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Libertyville (7-0) 108 2

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-1) 89 4

4. Geneva (7-0) 73 5

5. Batavia (6-1) 63 6

6. Normal Community (6-1) 54 7

7. Simeon (5-2) 44 8

(tie)Lincoln-Way East (5-2) 44 3

9. Rockford Auburn (6-1) 30 10

10. Glenbard North (5-2) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 9, East St. Louis 6, Glenbrook North 5.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (7-0) 99 1

2. Montini (1) (7-0) 91 2

3. Lincoln Way North (7-0) 77 3

4. Cary-Grove (6-1) 64 4

5. Prairie Ridge (6-1) 59 5

6. Lemont (6-1) 48 7

7. Crete-Monee (6-1) 36 9

8. Oak Forest (7-0) 35 10

9. Harvey Thornton (6-1) 24 6

10. Hinsdale South (5-2) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb 3, Belvidere North 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Reavis 1, Providence 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (14) (7-0) 140 1

2. Peoria Central (7-0) 122 2

3. Peoria Notre Dame (7-0) 102 3

4. Washington (7-0) 95 5

5. Nazareth (5-2) 84 4

6. Triad (7-0) 68 6

7. Lincoln Way West (6-1) 53 8

8. Marian Central (5-2) 26 10

9. Champaign Central (6-1) 24 9

10. Highland (6-1) 16 7

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 10, Normal University 9, Sterling 8, St. Laurence 6, Lindblom 4, Westinghouse 3.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (7-0) 148 1

2. Phillips (1) (7-0) 134 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1) (7-0) 121 3

4. Althoff Catholic (7-0) 106 4

5. Manteno (7-0) 75 7

6. Geneseo (6-1) 61 5

7. Marengo (7-0) 56 9

8. Columbia (7-0) 55 8

9. Taylorville (7-0) 30 10

10. Murphysboro (6-1) 13 6

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 8, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Plano 5, Richmond-Burton 2, Harrisburg 2, Herrin 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (11) (7-0) 136 1

2. St. Joseph-Ogden (3) (7-0) 127 2

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) 98 3

4. Bishop McNamara (6-1) 84 5

5. Princeton (7-0) 81 4

6. Sterling Newman (6-1) 69 6

7. North-Mac (7-0) 66 7

8. Newton (7-0) 51 8

9. Monticello (6-1) 34 9

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1) 6 NR

(tie)Tolono Unity (5-2) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Marshall 4, New Berlin 4, Elmwood-Brimfield 2, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Byron 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (13) (7-0) 139 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (1) (7-0) 126 2

3. Hall (6-1) 98 5

4. Chester (7-0) 85 6

5. Pana (7-0) 79 7

6. Maroa-Forsyth (5-2) 52 4

7. Fieldcrest (6-1) 49 8

8. Orion (6-1) 43 3

9. IC Catholic (6-1) 41 9

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-0) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 18, Eldorado 7, Rockridge 4, Shelbyville 1, Monmouth United 1, Bismarck-Henning 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (7-0) 129 1

2. Stark County (1) (7-0) 110 2

3. Arcola (7-0) 101 3

4. Dakota (6-1) 86 4

5. Polo (7-0) 84 5

6. Brown County (7-0) 60 6

7. Annawan Wethersfield (6-1) 49 7

8. Ottawa Marquette (7-0) 42 9

9. Carrollton (6-1) 23 10

10. Forreston (5-2) 12 8

(tie)Galena (5-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Hope 7, Villa Grove 4.