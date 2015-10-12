High school football: Marian Central, Harvard, Jacobs, Woodstock North and Woodstock notes

WOODSTOCK – After Friday’s 33-13 victory over St. Viator, Marian Central two-way lineman Gavin Dineen walked to the opposing sideline and wrapped Lions offensive coordinator Dirk Stanger in a big hug.

Stanger, a 1993 graduate of Marian, had been on the Hurricanes' staff from 2003 through last season. When longtime Marian head coach Ed Brucker retired after last season, many believed Stanger was the front-runner for the opening before Mike Maloney was named the coach.

On homecoming night at Marian, it was perhaps fitting that Stanger – and Steve Spoden, who spent 13 years at Marian before joining St. Viator as an offensive line coach last season – enjoyed a homecoming of sorts.

“Obviously, it’s mixed emotions,” Stanger said after the game. “You’re happy to see the kids that you coached. It makes me feel good that they come up and say ‘Hi’ and still feel that we have that friendship. It’s kind of a bittersweet type of deal.”

Dineen was one of a number of players who greeted the former coach. Stanger said he enjoyed visiting with the players after the game.

“They’re having a great season,” Stanger said about the 5-2 Hurricanes. “I’m happy for them. I wished it would have had a different outcome tonight for us, but I wish them luck going forward.”

Setting tradition: Harvard has a special tradition that takes place after one home game each season. To honor the younger players who participate in the year-long Harvard Junior Tackle program, the varsity players assemble in the gym and and sign posters and other items for members of junior tackle and their fans.

Harvard Elite Night encompasses the youth programs as well as all the underclassmen not yet on the varsity. The posters are earned by the younger players for their dedication to Junior Tackle and are acknowledged for their accomplishments at this event.

“This is good time and fun for the kids who work all year in the Junior Tackle program,” Harvard varsity coach Sean Saylor said. “This is a motivator for the offseason and the next year.”

Bright spot: Jacobs suffered through a dismal game in its 51-20 loss to Cary-Grove on Saturday in a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division game, although junior running back Nick Washington had his most productive game.

Washington caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 26 yards. Washington caught a 5-yard pass, then turned a short pass from quarterback Chris Katrenick into a 55-yard score.

Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz was asked whether the performance might get Washington more carries.

"Sure, anything's good now after getting it handed to you like this," Mitz said.

Mitz was just happy to have Monday to concentrate on improving for Crystal Lake South this week.

"Thank God we don’t have school on Monday, so we can work hard with them," MItz said. "See what we can get going."

Thunder on playoff doorstep: Woodstock North reached familiar territory with its 35-14 victory over Grayslake Central on Friday night, moving to 4-3. North was there last season and came up one victory short of being playoff eligible at 4-5.

Last year, the Thunder lost the last two games. And winning either game will be a challenge because North plays Prairie Ridge and Grayslake North, the two best teams in the FVC Fox Division. Woodstock North has 34 playoff points (opponents’ wins), so it should have enough playoff points to qualify with five victories.

Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder thinks his team has room for improvement.

“We still haven’t played that entire 48 minute game yet this season,” Schroeder said. “We seem to get hurt by penalties or turnovers in every game we’ve played. We can’t do that in our last two games.”

Turning it around: Woodstock had a good playoff run through the 2000s but has not been in the postseason since 2009. First-year Blue Streaks coach Tommy Thompson is trying to get Woodstock (2-5) back on track.

The Streaks have battled injury problems in recent games, with quarterback Zach Cullum out and running back Jacob Sumner missing two games.

"It's tough playing these bigger teams and we had nine guys injured but we will not give up and we will be ready to play next week,” Thompson said.

The Streaks showed the kind of fight that made their coach proud Friday in a 35-14 loss to Grayslake North. They fell behind, 14-0, in the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 21-14 at halftime.

Two of the building blocks for next year were on display with Sumner, who scored both touchdowns and led the team with 111 total yards, and junior Nathan Hogue, who replaced Cullum at quarterback. Hogue completed 10 of 21 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown to Sumner.

• Joe Stevenson, Dan Berg, Tim Sieck and Steve Theil contributed to this report.