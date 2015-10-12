Football insider: Bring on Batavia at Geneva

Bring on Batavia at Geneva

Friday’s showdown between visiting Batavia and Geneva at Burgess Field will decide the Upstate Eight Conference River Division title. The unbeaten Vikings (7-0, 4-0 UEC River) seek their first win against the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0) since Week 7 of the 2010 season.

“We’ve definitely been looking forward to it all year,” Batavia senior defensive end Derek Nutley said. “We’ve got a lot of special guys on this team, a lot of guys that really want to win that game. Every time, that’s one of the games we circle on our schedule. It’s definitely a team that we want to go out there and pound.”

That’s the kind of rhetoric you’d expect from either side of the longstanding rivalry, which first was contested on Nov. 22, 1913, when coach Stanley Hill’s Batavia team topped Geneva, 12-7.

Whether the 2015 edition proves to be that close remains to be seen, but what is known are the shared efforts of the schools’ cheering sections to benefit LivingWell Cancer Resource Center and Fox Valley Food for Health.

During school lunch hours Wednesday and Thursday, Geneva’s Blue Crue and Batavia’s Dog Pound will sell pink Batavia vs. Geneva “Combined for a Cause” T-shirts for $10.

The public can purchase the shirts – available in sizes small, medium, large and extra large – in the Batavia cafeteria from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday or beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Burgess Field.

Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sales from the 50/50 raffle also will benefit Living Well and Fox Valley Food for Health.

‘Battle tested’ North building off losses

St. Charles North learned a lot from its losses to Geneva and Batavia, in games it came into with high hopes.

In helping North win back-to-back games since those defeats, quarterback Zach Mettetal has his team back on track at the time that it matters most.

With a trip to rival St. Charles East coming up this week and a home game against Elgin to follow, the North Stars like their chances to head into the postseason with a four-game winning streak and momentum at its peak.

“We still believe we can play with anyone out there,” Mettetal said. “We’re battle tested, as (coach Rob Pomazak) likes to say. You don’t ever want to lose games, but we’ve gotten stronger because of it. I think we’re all on the same page and headed in a good direction.”

Pomazak well knows that East will not back down and has everything to play for in the latest installment of the St. Charles rivalry.

Although the North Stars already are playoff eligible, the Saints must win their two remaining games to accomplish that feat.

“We’re ready for another battle this week,” Pomazak said. “We know they are hungry, we’re hungry, and we look forward to a tough, physical game. Neither team can afford a loss at this point and we want to make sure to leave our mark.”

Lack of scoring continues to hurt BC

Burlington Central football coach Jason Newburger has not gotten off to any sort of start he could have imagined in his first year as the Rockets coach.

Sitting at 0-7 certainly was not where Newburger pictured his team, whose lack of scoring points has been a hardship.

“That plagued us last week in the first half, and then again in the first half today,” Newburger said after Friday’s 41-7 loss at Burlington Central. “(Richmond-Burton) is a good team, and they got stingy once we got down in the redz one and we didn’t execute again.”

Execution, or lack thereof, has hurt the Rockets more than a couple times. Senior running back turned quarterback Jason Berango was expected to carry the bulk of the work in the backfield this season, and contributed 19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against R-B. But Brad Sorensen also found room, carrying the ball 12 times for 108 yards.

Sorensen knows in order to pick up a win, or have success moving the football, it has to be a group effort.

“We’re trying to come together and be more of a team than just a single person while moving the ball up the field,” Sorensen said. “Whatever clicks for us as a team is what we want to do.”

IN THE GROOVE

Geneva special teams

What they did: The Vikings blocked two punts, one of which resulted in a safety. The ensuing free kick was returned for a touchdown in 7-0 Geneva's 39-21 road win over Glenbard East

Chris Edlund

St. Charles North, So., RB

What he did: Edlund carried the ball 14 times for 110 yards in North’s win over Streamwood Friday. It was his first action of the season after being called up to varsity.

HITTING REWIND

Marmion playing for pride

The Cadets fell to De La Salle Friday night, ending their postseason hopes. At 2-5, Marmion can only get to four wins, short of the five necessary to be playoff eligible. With games against Aurora Christian and Montini left, the 23-man squad that has suffered injuries and battled all season long will do just the same in finishing out its season.

COMING ATTRACTION

Much will be said and talked about in the coming Upstate Eight Conference River Division championship game between Batavia and Geneva on Friday, but another intriguing matchup features Tri-Cities rivals St. Charles East and St. Charles North. East must win to keep its playoff hopes alive, while a North Stars win would clinch an automatic bid into the playoffs.