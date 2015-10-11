Prep Football Notes: Marengo going for first unbeaten regular season since 1997

Marengo’s football team is busy making its bit of school history at 7-0 after another dominant victory, 42-19, Friday over Johnsburg.

Heading into the Big Northern Conference East Division game, the Skyhawks looked like they might provide Marengo a challenge. But the Indians scored on their third play and controlled the game the entire way.

Now, Marengo can record the program’s first unbeaten regular season since 1997.

“It’s better than being 0-7.” Indians coach Matt Lynch said with a laugh.

Lynch has been there, too. In 2007, Lynch’s first season, Marengo was 0-9. He also has had three 1-8 teams in his tenure as coach.

But this senior group had been successful through its youth football seasons and has played a big part in the turnaround. If the Indians beat Rockford Christian (0-7) and North Boone (4-3) they will be one of the top seeds in the northern half of the Class 4A playoff bracket.

“For me, we [coaches] will reflect on that at the end of the year,” Lynch said. “My playing days are done, this is [the players’] experience, they get to enjoy this time.”

There is no doubt they are soaking it in.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” wide receiver Craiton Nice said.

Huntley game-breaker: In Huntley’s 36-13 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division win on Friday at Harmony Road Campus Stadium, the athleticism and versatility of Red Raiders running back Eric Mooney was on full display.

The standout sophomore finished with a game-high 153 rushing yards on 17 carries, including two touchdown runs from 30 and 23 yards. He also caught one pass for 24 yards, being tackled two yards short of the end zone early in the third quarter.

Mooney ran inside and outside, breaking tackles and using his speed and shiftiness to elude Gators defenders as the Raiders (7-0 overall, 3-0 FVC Valley) picked up their seventh straight victory.

“Back when (running backs coach Ricky) Crider was a player for us and he still ranked in state rushing, we moved him all over the place," Huntley coach John Hart said. "And it wasn't always to run him a play. It was to stress the defense. And I think that's what Eric does really well – he stresses a defense.”

Casey Haayer also passed the century mark, gaining 102 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Huntley can finish the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history with wins against McHenry and Dundee-Crown.

Ridge honors vets: Before kickoff, as part of Veterans Appreciation Night at Prairie Ridge, Wolves players and cheerleaders formed a tunnel as past and present military personnel were recognized for their service.

This small ceremony was the celebration of an entire week filled with lasting memories for the Wolves (6-1 overall, 5-0 FVC Valley) players and coaches leading up to their 77-27 win over Hampshire (4-3, 2-2) Friday night.

After each practice, Wolves coach Chris Schremp invited veterans to speak to the team, each with a keynote address about teamwork and bonding. "They all sent a message that 'you're only as strong as the weakest link,' and I think the kids took that to heart," Schremp said. "I was proud of the way they came out and fought."

Quarterback Samson Evans agreed, saying the advice they received was an invaluable part of the experience.

“They taught us what they learned from football and all the life lessons they’ve carried on throughout their lives,” Evans said.

– Alex Kantecki and Ryan Altman contributed to this report.