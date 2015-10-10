Plainfield North football dominates Romeoville on all levels

ROMEOVILLE – Plainfield North returned the opening kickoff 86 yards, jumped out to a 35-0 first quarter lead, extended it to 56-7 at the half and kept ahold of the lead for a 56-7 dominating victory over host Romeoville in the Southwest Prairie Conference action Friday night.

The Tigers scored in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – while North's defense forced three turnovers, had five quarterback sacks and allowed Romeoville just 77 total yards of offense.

Offensively, the Tigers were led by junior running back Tyler Hoosman and senior quarterback JD Ekowa. Hoosman had five rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Ekowa went 4 of 7 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns and had four rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, senior defensive end Zachary Shelton had three quarterback sacks for the Tigers (5-2, 4-1) and junior linebacker JJ Frey had a 2-yard interception return for touchdown.

On special teams, Carlos Baggett had an 86-yard kickoff for touchdown and Dillon McCarthy had a 50-yard punt return for touchdown.

Senior quarterback Anthony Kitchens led the Spartans (1-6, 1-4) by going 10 of 25 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

“I am so proud of our kids,” Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. “We knew that it was a dangerous situation but our kids really focused mentally and played well physically so it was a good win for us.”