Plainfield East football knocked out by Oswego

OSWEGO – While coaches would like to see a more disciplined team on the field by Week 7, mistakes and costly penalties continued to hinder the Plainfield East football team after a strong start at Oswego on Friday night.

The Bengals were able to answer Oswego's first score of the game and East trailed 14-7 at intermission, but the Panthers quickly took control in the second half en route to a 28-7 Southwest Prairie victory.

With the win, Oswego (6-1, 5-0) clinched a playoff bid.

With East trailing 7-0, Oswego fumbled a punt that the Bengals recovered at the Oswego 39. On the first play from scrimmage, East quarterback Matt Mazurkiewicz connected with Jalen Hutt for the touchdown. Kyle Hassert's extra point tied the game with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

East struggled to get into the red zone the rest of the game.

The Panther defense held firm and stopped the Bengals when they drove down to the Oswego 25. Mazurkiewicz was intercepted on the 3-yard line to spoil East's best drive of the half with 6.3 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mazurkiewicz finished 8 of 27 for 112 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

East will close its season with two final conference opponents ahead, facing Romeoville (1-6) and Plainfield Central (0-7), which both lost in Friday night action.