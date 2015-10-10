High school football: Cary-Grove dominates Jacobs

CARY – Cary-Grove stewed over its only loss for 14 days with no one else to hit but each other before unleashing its pent-up aggression on Jacobs.

The Trojans turned that less-than-ideal situation into a perfect start, scoring on their first three possessions and never letting Jacobs catch its breath.

“It all results from two weeks off from the Huntley game, brewing up a fire in practice and letting it all out in the first quarter,” C-G quarterback J.P. Sullivan said. “It all went well.”

C-G was ahead by three touchdowns less then 9:00 into the game and rolled to a 51-20 homecoming victory Saturday in their Fox Valley Conference Valley Division game at Al Bohrer Field.

The Trojans lost to Huntley, 29-8, on Sept. 25, then took a forfeit from McHenry last week because of the District 156 teachers’ strike. C-G coach Brad Seaburg was apprehensive after the layoff.

“You kind of get ornery with yourselves,” Seaburg said. “Two weeks by yourself, it’s kind of like August again. We just needed to play. If anything, I thought our kids might overplay or press too much, but our enthusiasm was outstanding and we played real well.”

C-G (6-1 overall, 2-1 FVC Valley) scored on its first possession, then safety David Daigle picked off a tipped pass from Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick and Sullivan hit Kevin Hughes for a 26-yard score.

Trojans safety Zack Underwood forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting up C-G on the Golden Eagles’ 20. Three plays later, fullback Tyler Pennington scored on a 15-yard run to make it 21-0.

“We came out ready to go and did what we needed to do,” Underwood said. “That loss to Huntley really hurt us, what it felt like to lose. We didn’t want that to happen again. We wanted to play a game. We did everything we needed to do today.”

Jacobs (5-2, 1-2) scored late in the second quarter on running back Nick Washington’s 55-yard catch and run, but the Trojans added a field goal before the half and the first three touchdowns of the second half.

“Not a very good performance by us at all, from the opening kickoff,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “Hat’s off to them, they came rarin’ to go and we weren’t. Thank God we don’t have school Monday, so we can work hard with them and see what we can get going.”

Pennington carried 27 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He had an interception to go with Daigle’s two picks. In all, C-G had to go 84 yards for its first three touchdowns.

“It was a positive, looking back on it for 14 days,” Sullivan said. “There was a bad taste in our mouths, we really wanted to come out here, especially on our homecoming. Jacobs gave Huntley a good game [a 22-19 loss], and we really wanted to prove ourselves again. I think we did that.”

UNSUNG HERO

Kevin Pedersen Cary-Grove, Linebacker, Junior

Pedersen had two sacks of Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick early and helped apply pressure that led to two first-half interceptions. The Trojans had three picks for the game.

THE NUMBER 67.7

The completion percentage of C-G quarterback J.P. Sullivan, who does not throw a lot, but is quite proficient when he does. Sullivan is 21 of 31 for 356 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Although it came far too late to matter for Jacobs, the Golden Eagles recovered two onside kicks in the fourth quarter.

Cary-Grove 51, Jacobs 20

Jacobs 0 6 0 14 – 20

Cary-Grove 21 3 14 13 – 51

First quarter

CG–Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 7:40.

CG–Hughes 26 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 4:01.

CG–Pennington 15 run (Walsh kick), 3:13.

Second quarter

J–Washington 5 pass from Katrenick (kick blocked), 2:17.

CG–FG Walsh 33, 0:00.

Third quarter

CG–Pennington 11 run (Walsh kick), 5:48.

CG–Skol 6 run (Walsh kick), 1:09.

Fourth quarter

CG–Magel 37 run (Walsh kick), 10:00.

J–Washington 55 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 9:41.

J–Pahl 25 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 6:57.

CG–Gleeson 43 run (kick failed), 2:37.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Jacobs: Wheeler-Cooley 5-41, Fitzsimmons 4-32, Washington 5-26, S. Barnes 7-18, M. Barnes 6-8, Katrenick 8-7, Strickland 2-5. Cary-Grove: Pennington 27-139, Magel 6-67, Gleeson 2-47, Sullivan 8-41, Walsh 2-36, Hughes 6-26, Pressley 2-17, Skol 2-9, Collins 1-minus 3. Totals: 56-379.

PASSING–Jacobs: Katrenick 16-28-3-214, Fitzsimmons 1-2-0-minus 1. Cary-Grove: Sullivan 5-8-0-67.

RECEIVING–Jacobs: Washington 4-75, Meland 4-31, Ludlum 2-27, Copeland 2-22, Chase 2-14, Pahl 1-25, Loewen 1-20, Wheeler-Cooley 1-minus 1. Cary-Grove: Freskos 2-18, Hughes 1-26, Magel 1-12, Pressley 1-11.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Jacobs 350, Cary-Grove 446. Sophomore score: Cary-Grove 39, Jacobs 0.