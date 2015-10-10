Football: Oswego East too much for Plainfield Central

Coming into its Week 7 match-up against Southwest Prairie foe Plainfield Central, Oswego East knew it was a must-win game in order to stay in the playoff hunt.

And the Wolves took care of business, beating the Wildcats, 48-21, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“For us, it’s win or go home,” Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “We have to get to 6-3 overall because we won’t have enough playoff points at 5-4.”

After stumbling on its first offensive series, Oswego East made a change at the quarterback spot giving Jackson Piatek (18 for 27 passing, 273 yards) control of the offense. With Piatek leading the way, the Wolves went on to score on their next four offensive possessions.

“We knew we were going to rotate quarterbacks,” LeBlanc said. “Jackson has done a great job at preparing and obviously he came out and played a heck of a game.”

Piatek’s first drive ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Kijana Caldwell.

Following a Central punt, Devin Riley (six carries, 85 yards) lined up at quarterback in the “wildcat” formation and scored from 8 yards out. On the Wolves’ next two possessions, Piatek scored on a 1-yard run and he also connected with Tyler Allison (four receptions, 131 yards) to make it 28-0 at half.

Oswego East's defense also dominated in the first half as it allowed only 50 total yards of offense to the Wildcats.

“That’s what we expect from are defense every week," LeBlanc said. "We’ve hung our hat on our defense this year and they’ve stepped up most of the time.”

After an 11-yard touchdown run by Riley put the Wolves (4-3, 2-3) in front 35-0, the Wildcats (0-7, 0-5) were able to find their way into the end zone in the third quarter.

Quarterback Cameron Cercone (9 of 22 passing, 110 yards) hit wide receiver Justin Montalto (two receptions, 52 yards) for a 45-yard touchdown. On Central’s following drive, Cercone targeted Adam Hayes for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 35-14.

The Wolves, however, continued to score as Piatek threw a 9-yard touchdown to Riley, and later Riley had a 65-yard run for his fourth touchdown.

“I give East credit. They didn’t make mistakes or hurt themselves,” Central coach John Jackson said after the Wolves handed the Wildcats their 27th consecutive loss.

Oswego East will host Minooka next Friday on Senior Night. The Indians are coming off a 34-27 loss to Plainfield South to move to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the SPC.