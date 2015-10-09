High school football: Samson Evans has huge night as Prairie Ridge routs Hampshire

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans had a night to remember Friday night against Hampshire.

On the opening kickoff, Evans held onto a fake reverse and took the ball 85 yards for a touchdown. Just five minutes later, Evans ran a punt back 47 yards for another score, setting the tone for the Wolves in their 77-27 victory over Hampshire.

“This week, we were really determined to win with a conference championship on the line for us,” Evans said. “You could tell in the game that our [offensive] line and the running backs were giving a hundred percent.”

Following a Nathan Griffin touchdown for the Wolves (6-1, 5-0 FVC Fox), Whip-Purs running back Jared Lund answered on a 20-yard scamper, narrowing the deficit to 22-7 early in the second quarter, but it was the closest they got.

On top of Evans’ special teams scores, Evans went 7-for-10 for 197 yards, and ran for 64 more, including a 31-yard touchdown run.

The Wolves scored six times in the first half, racking up 338 total yards, while holding the Whip-Purs (4-3, 2-2 FVC Fox) to 198. The Wolves finished with 631 yards of total offense, 434 coming on the ground.

“We were hoping to get some special teams opportunities,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “It was an amazing game by [Evans]. Also, our blocking on those plays was phenomenal.”

Despite the result, Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile said he was happy with the offense’s success.

Quarterback Jake Vincent completed 15-of-32 pass attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns, all to receiver Jared Hornbeck, who caught nine passes for 261 yards.

“They kind of surprised us by what they came out with at times,” Brasile said. “Our kids fought hard. Against a team that’s as good as them, you can’t spot them those 14 points.”

Prairie Ridge 77, Hampshire 27

Hampshire 0 13 14 0 27

Prairie Ridge 22 21 20 14 77

First Quarter

PR-Evans 85 kick return (Greiner kick), 11:47

PR-Evans 47 punt return (Greiner kick), 6:26

PR-Griffin 4 run (2-pt. conv.), 1:01

Second Quarter

H-Lund 20 run (Kielbasa kick), 8:56

PR-Evans 31 run (Greiner kick), 7:22

PR-Dean Brown 50 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 1:59

H-Hornbeck 70 pass from Vincent (kick failed), 1:47

PR-Griffin 1 run (Greiner kick), 0:11

Third Quarter

H-Hornbeck 4 pass from Vincent (2-pt. failed), 7:30

PR-Griffin 1 run (Greiner kick failed), 5:14

H-Hornbeck 75 pass from Vincent (2-pt. conv.), 4:58

PR-Griffin 1 run (Greiner kick), 2:02

PR-Cole Brown 65 run (Greiner kick), 0:45

Fourth Quarter

PR-Ebirim 2 run (Greiner kick), 10:49

PR-Gulbransen 22 run (Greiner kick), 1:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Prairie Ridge: Griffin 21-166, Evans 8-64, Ebirim 6-88, Gulbransen 4-38, C. Brown 6-78. Totals: 45-434. Hampshire: Lund 13-69, Curran 5-13, Vincent 2-minus 4, Tuzak 2-5, Hicks 1-minus 1. Totals: 23-82.

PASSING-Hampshire: Vincent 15-32-297-3-3, Burke 1-2-3. Prairie Ridge: Evans 7-10-197-1(TD).

RECEIVING-Hampshire: Hornbeck 9-261, Manning 1-10, Burke 1-3, Curran 1-minus 1, Hicks 2-21, Lund 1-3, Tuzak 1-3. Prairie Ridge: D. Brown 6-167, Ferbet 1-30.

TOTAL YARDS: Prairie Ridge 631, Hampshire 382

Sophomore score: Prairie Ridge 42, Hampshire 34