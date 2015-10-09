High school football: Richmond-Burton clinches ninth-straight postseason with dominating win

RICHMOND – All week in practice, the Richmond-Burton football team coaches put an emphasis on the players that they aren’t in the playoffs yet, and that they still need to go out and get one more win to ensure that they would be making a ninth-straight postseason appearance.

Richmond left no doubt about its playoff standing as they raced out to a big early lead in its 41-7 victory over Burlington Central in Big Northern Conference East Division play.

“Very happy for our kids and that was our point of emphasis all week was to focus on what we can control,” Richmond-Burton coach Pat Elder said.

“A win guarantees you Week 10 and that’s all you can achieve this week, and it says a lot about our youngsters and their commitment to this program.”

Richmond (6-1, 4-1 BNC East) dominated on the ground again, but continues to explore the passing game more, and behind quarterback Brady Gibson, explore it with success.

Gibson attempted just five passes but was 4 for 5 for 162 yards and a touchdown; as the play-action continued to leave receivers wide open down the field. An effective passing game for R-B could be a real problem for opposing defenses moving forward.

“Brady is making better reads and he’s significantly better fundamentally,” Elder said. “He’s getting the ball out there where guys can go get it and make plays.”

Gibson relishes on any opportunity to throw the ball and the recent success has given him more confidence leading the offense. Gibson completed three passes of more than 35 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to Joe Wolfram. Wolfram and Gibson just missed a score on a 38-yard completion later in the game, when Wolfram was tackled at the 1-yard line.

“It’s just one week to another and we just keep working on it in practice to try and make the most of it since we don’t throw the ball that much,” Gibson said.

The running attack was again strong for R-B. Wolfram ran the ball 12 times for 110 yards and added 118 yards receiving and a touchdown. Joe Dittmar added 15 carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

UNSUNG HERO

Brandon Ingalls

Richmond-Burton, Sr., OL

Ingalls is a part of an offensive line unit that continues to improve as the season progresses. Richmond, which relies heavily on the run, ran for another 338 yards.

THE NUMBER

194: All-purpose yards for Richmond running back Joe Wolfram in the first half.

AND ANOTHER THING

Jesse Hill-Male continues to run and catch the ball well for Richmond. Hill-Male ran for 49 yards and a touchdown, as well as making a nice 40-yard catch down the sideline. Hill-Male is also a crowd favorite when it comes to usage of the song “Jessie’s Girl” on any of his particularly noticeable plays. Hill-Male did, however, leave the game in the third quarter with a hand injury.