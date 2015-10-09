High school football: Marengo tops Johnsburg to move to 7-0

MARENGO – Marengo quarterback Zach Knobloch was flushed from the pocket and wanted to run left, but saw too many white jerseys.

So he scrambled back right, again finding too many Johnsburg defenders. So Knobloch backtracked left again, now 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage, eventually working himself into the open and firing a strike, on the dead run, to wide receiver Craiton Nice for an 18-yard gain to the Skyhawks’ 2-yard line. Jarren Jackson scored on the next play.

“It’s just not thinking the play’s ever over,” Knobloch said. “Playing to the whistle. We’ve played together so long, everyone knows where to go when something bad is happening.”

The Indians showed their penchant for making something good out of something bad Friday night with a 42-19 victory over Johnsburg in their Big Northern Conference East Division football game at Rod Poppe Fields.

Knobloch completed 11 of 16 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. For Johnsburg, it must have seemed like more.

“The biggest thing we had trouble with was their scramble drill,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “When [Knobloch] starts running, he’s hard to defend. It’s tough to keep coverage on guys for eight or nine seconds. You can’t simulate that in practice.”

Marengo (7-0 overall, 5-0 BNC East) has a commanding division lead with two games remaining. The Indians can clinch a share of the division championship next week against winless Rockford Christian.

Indians coach Matt Lynch seemed even more proud of his defense for the job it did against Johnsburg junior Alex Peete, who came into the game with 1,240 rushing yards. Peete ran for 39 yards on his first carry, but had only 23 more for the rest of the game.

The Skyhawks almost exclusively passed in the second half.

“We played sound, disciplined defense,” Lynch said. “We challenged the kids this week to stay disciplined and stay in their lanes. They did a fantastic job.”

Johnsburg quarterback Riley Buchanan completed 31 of 52 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Nico LoDolce caught 15 passes for 123 yards.

Marengo scored on its first possession when Knobloch hit wide receiver Jarrell Jackson for a 79-yard touchdown. He threw another scoring pass to Jackson and one to Nice, who had eight catches for 168 yards.

Nice agrees with Knobloch that the chemistry is just there when something’s about to break down.

“If he scrambles left, we go left,” Nice said. “If we’re deep, we come back to him. If we’re short, we go deep. Sometimes I’ll just turn around and the ball’s already there.”

Marengo already clinched its first playoff berth since 2004 last week. Now, the Indians are playing for a top seed in the northern half of the Class 4A playoff bracket.

“I’m happy for those guys,” Lynch said. “They’re worked their tails off.”

UNSUNG HERO

Andrew Anderson Marengo, Senior, OT-DT Anderson helped pave the way for 131 rushing yards from Jarren Jackson and also was key in the Indians stopping Johhnsburg running back Alex Peete, who was held to a season-low 62 yards rushing.

THE NUMBER 146

While Peete could not find room rushing the ball, he caught eight passes for 146 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Marengo has only winless Rockford Christian and North Boone (4-3) standing between it and the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1997.

Marengo 42, Johnsburg 19

Johnsburg 7 0 6 6 – 19

Marengo 14 14 14 0 – 42

First quarter

M–Jarrell Jacksom 79 pass ffom Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 9:22.

J–Peete 67 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 8:28.

M–Jarren Jackson 2 run (Ramirez kick), 2:22.

Second quarter

M–Gara 3 run (Ramirez kick), 7:29.

M–Nice 44 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 4:08.

Third quarter

J–LoDolce 10 pass from Buchanan (run failed), 6:45.

M–Jarrell Jackson 30 run (Ramirez kick), 5:03.

M–Jarrell Jackson 38 pass from Knobloch (Ramirez kick), 2:38.

Fourth quarter

J–LoDolce 3 pass from Buchanan (run failed), 7;43.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Johnsburg: Peete 17-62, Buchanan 6-minus 28. Totals: 23-34. Marengo: Jarren Jackson 29-131, Gara 8-24, Jarrell Jackson 5-23, Knobloch 5-1, Mackey 1-minus 1. Totals: 48-178. PASSING–Johnsburg: Buchanan 31-52-1-354. Marengo: Knobloch 11-16-0-287.

RECEIVING–Johnsburg: LoDolce 15-123, Peete 8-146, Jordan 6-26, Curry 4-59. Marengo: Nice 8-168, Jarrell Jackson 4-119. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Johnsburg 388, Marengo 465. Sophomore score: Johnsburg 24, Marengo 24.