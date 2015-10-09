High school football: Huntley dominates Crystal Lake South

HUNTLEY – After the Huntley football team took the ball 52 yards in 43 seconds and scored on a Casey Haayer 2-yard touchdown run to start the second half against Crystal Lake South Friday, it was the defense’s turn to show off their athleticism and speed.

The Red Raiders, which held a potent Gators rushing attack to just 12 yards the first half, bent but didn’t break.

South drove to Huntley’s 5, but didn’t get any closer. On four consecutive plays, the Raiders kept the Gators out of the north end zone at Harmony Road Campus Stadium on senior night en route to a 36-13 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division win.

The Raiders gang tackled Kyle Leva, who entered Friday night’s game averaging six yards a carry, in the backfield on first down. Caleb Jones sacked Luke Nolan for a seven-yard loss. On third down, a catch out of the backfield from Mike Swiatly was quickly sniffed out. And Tim Ryan made the final denial, breaking up a pass in the end zone to keep the Gators off the scoreboard.

“We’re fast, really fast,” Raiders defensive tackle Olalere Oladipo said. “We try to exploit other offenses with our speed … We knew they [South] were going to be pretty big, but we were more physical and faster than them."

Oladipo, Tyler Larson, Tyler Hartline, Caleb Jones and Steven Puff were constantly in South’s backfield, as the Gators couldn’t get anything going on the ground, finishing with 63 rushing yards – mostly with both teams' second units on the field.

"As a team, I think we just filled our gaps, did our jobs and just played as hard as we could," said Jones, who recorded one sack. "... If we knock out two more games, we're going to be the first team in Huntley's history to ever be undefeated."

Eric Mooney ignited Huntley’s offense with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Casey Haayer added 102 yards and one touchdown. Alec Coss caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Binetti (6 of 15, 102 yards) with 2:37 left in the third.

The Gators scored their only points of the second half with 44.4 seconds left. With the ground game stuck, Luke Nolan threw the ball 23 times and completed 16 for 172 yards and one score.

UNSUNG HERO

Caleb Jones, Huntley, jr.

Jones was part of a dominant Red Raiders defensive line that held Crystal Lake South to 12 yards rushing in the first half.

THE NUMBER

153: Rushing yards for Huntley RB Eric Mooney, who had two touchdowns.

AND ANOTHER THING...

The Red Raiders aren't sure if they'll have a Week 8 game against McHenry because of the teachers' strike. The game is tentatively scheduled to be played on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.. Huntley is looking to finish undefeated.

Huntley 36, Crystal Lake South 13

CL South 7 0 0 6 – 13

Huntley 8 14 14 0 – 36

First quarter

H–Mooney 30 run (Pfeifer to Frederick), 5:26

CLS-Meyers 12 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 55.3

Second quarter

H–Binetti 11 run (Alberts kick), 7:22

H–Mooney 23 run (Alberts kick), 4:18

Third quarter

H–Haayer 2 run (Alberts kick), 11:17

H–Coss 27 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 2:37

Fourth quarter

CLS–McGinn 6 pass from Meadows (pass failed), 40.4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–CL South: Leva 5-11, Sheehan 6-4, Coughlin 2-minus 1, Swiatly 9-24, Nolan 1-minus 7, Gardner 9-31, Maule 1-1. Totals: 33-63. Huntley: Haayer 18-102, Mooney 17-153, Ryan 2-15, Binetti 7-62, Mecozzi 1-6. Totals: 45-338. PASSING–CL South: Luke Nolan 16-23-1-172. Huntley: Binetti: 6-15-2-102. RECEIVING–CL South: Coughlin 3-9, Leva 6-106, Murtaugh 3-39, Meyers 1-12, Sheehan 1-minus 2, Swiatly 1-2, McGinn 1-6. Huntley: Coss 1-27, Mooney 1-24, Pfeifer 1-16, Frederick 1-6, Macari 2-29. TOTAL YARDS: CL South 235, Huntley 440.