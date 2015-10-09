High school football: Harvard routs Rockford Christian

HARVARD – Visiting Rockford Christian hung tough for three quarters but Harvard pulled away late for a decisive 39-14 homecoming victory.

Celebrating the 94th year of Harvard football, the home team piled up impressive yards on offense and were tough on the defensive side as well.

With a balanced attack, 177 yards on the ground and 162 in the air, the Hornets (3-4, 2-3 BNC East) looked good except for two costly interceptions by quarterback Todd Lehman. Lehman redeemed himself by running the offense and rushing for 60 yards on 11 carries and hitting running back Hunter Freres for a 22-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter.

Running back Liam Joyce had a game to remember with four rushing touchdowns on 22 carries for 89 yards.

Joyce had good things to say about his offensive line.

“Our o-line played to the best of their abilities and really opened of the holes,” Joyce said. “We try to focus on the next play and look for a positive outcome.”

Freres had an interception in the fourth quarter after linebacker Tyler Perkins hurried Royal Lions quarterback Patrick McMahon.

Freres scored but a block in the back penalty nullified the touchdown. Freres scored three plays later from the 1-yard line to close out the scoring.

Harvard 39, Rockford Christian 14

H 14 7 6 12

RC 6 0 0 8

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

H Joyce 14 run (2 pt conv) 9:12

RC Ch. Rosche 13 (conv failed) 5:09

H Joyce 3 run (kick failed) 1:42

Second Quarter

H Joyce 1 run (Lehman kick) 4:40

Third Quarter

H Joyce 7 run (kick failed) 0:14

Fourth Quarter

RC G. Smith 6 (2 pt conv) 8:49

H Freres 22 (kick failed) 4:40

H Freres 1 run (kick failed) 0:48

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING H: Joyce 22-89, Lehman 11-60, Freres 16-28, Total 177; RC: P. McMahon 18-62, Co. Rosche 6-26, N. McMahon 2-1, Nitz 1-minus 1, Total 88

PASSING H: T. Lehman 10-14-2 162, Total 10-14-2 162. RC: P. McMahon 14-31-1 97, Total 14-31-1 97

RECEIVING H: Freres 5-87, Thompson 2-41, Niemesz 1-18, Joyce 2-16 Total 162; RC: Toleski 5-43, Ch. Rosche 2-15, Nitz 2-14, N.McMahon 2-12, G. Smith 2-7, Co. Rosche 1-6, Total 97

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: H 339, RC 185

