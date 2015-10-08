Stevenson: McHenry County rallied around homeless Woodstock North football player

People love uplifting stories.

Tales of overcoming obstacles and triumph of the human spirit always work.

Wolfgang Kemp’s narrative is a perfect example. The Woodstock North senior football player is homeless. He and his father, Wilbur Kemp, stay at the McHenry County’s PADS (Public Action to Deliver Shelter) located on Kishwaukee Road, about one-half mile west of Emricson Park.

Wolfgang has displayed an unwavering positive attitude despite their challenges, sometimes walking 5 1/2 miles to summer workouts, then walking that same distance back home as to not burden coaches or teammates for rides.

Wolfgang’s outlook on life already was inspiring to teammates and fellow North students. When the Northwest Herald ran his story on Sept. 27, that inspiration reached far beyond Woodstock.

“It’s crazy,” said Wolfgang, a reserve defensive lineman for the 3-3 Thunder. “It’s all been really positive. I thought it could happen, being positive, but I didn’t know it would get this big.”

Within a few hours of reading the story, Woodstock woman Lonny Huffar started a GoFundMe page “Rising up Wolfgang Kemp” which sits at more than $5,500. One anonymous donor gave $3,000.

Jan Wanderer, a bus driver for Woodstock School District 200 and a worker in North’s cafeteria, knew Wolfgang at school, but had no idea he was homeless. She and her husband Butch, who live in Hebron, have fixed up an old family car and are giving it to Wolfgang. Trophies by George, which works with North, is paying half the insurance for the first year; another anonymous donor is paying the other half.

A man in his 30s, who requested anonymity, contributed $100 to Wolfgang’s lunch card because, at 15, he was on his own. The man, who eventually started his own business, saw himself in Wolfgang and told North principal Brian McAdow if they needed anything else for Wolfgang, he would get it.

Marian Central quarterback J.R. Budmayr, who didn’t know Wolfgang but lives close to PADS, called to offer rides since they practice about the same time and he would be heading in that direction.

Wolfgang’s last residence was in North’s boundaries, which is why he attends North, even though he lives closer to Woodstock High School. McAdow said Thunder players have been giving Wolfgang rides home, but Budmayr’s offer speaks to how people were moved by Wolfgang’s story.

Even Comcast Sports Net Chicago picked up on the story and came to North Tuesday to produce a story for “High School Lites,” which will air at 11 p.m. Friday.

McAdow figured there would be positive reaction, but did not predict it would reach this level.

“I didn’t think people would respond as graciously and thoughtfully as they have,” McAdow said. “That’s been awesome, very reaffirming. People can come together for the greater good.”

McAdow never worried about Wolfgang’s lunch card running out of money because people at North were constantly checking on that. Judging by reaction around McHenry County, Wolfgang’s card may be taken care of for the rest of the year. McAdow said they have received several cards with money for the lunch card, some with no return address, but reading “For Wolfgang’s lunch card.”

McAdow and North football coach Jeff Schroeder just wanted Wolfgang to be recognized as a resilient young man who has demonstrated uncommon perseverance.

“It just feels like something good is happening as a result of him overcoming obstacles,” Schroeder said. “The story gets out there and it’s inspiring to people. It’s, it’s, it’s great. It’s a cool story, I’m glad I’m a part of it. I’m glad I’ve had the opportunity to coach him and glad he’s a part of our community and our school.”

Schroeder bought Wolfgang a bike in the summer of 2014, after he learned he had been walking 11 miles round trip from PADS to North. Now, Wolfgang will have a car thanks to the Wanderers.

Butch Wanderer works as a mechanic, and while the 1994 Ford Crown Victoria has “several hundred thousand miles” on it, he says it’s a reliable vehicle.

“My wife saw the story and we were astounded by what he was doing,” Butch said. “I was blown away with it. We were going to sell this car, but I said, ‘Let’s help them out.’ ”

Butch is meticulous about cars, so he put in new rear brakes and rotors, changed the oil, examined the chassis and made sure it was in good shape. Then, he reached out and got others to help as well. Wentworth Tire in Bensenville donated four tires. Auto Tech in Woodstock donated labor and installed and balanced the new tires. All Star Windshield in Woodstock was replacing the windshield because of a chip.

The trunk is filled with wiper blades, washer fluid and various other necessities for the future. When Butch shared the story about what was going on, businesses and friends all were willing to pitch in.

Butch and Jan Wanderer lost their son Derrick in the summer of 2014. Derrick was in an auto crash in May of 2011, when he was a freshman at Alden-Hebron. The wreck left him as a paraplegic and he attended Woodstock North for its Life Skills program after that.

Derrick was 6-foot-2, 220 pounds when he played for A-H as a freshman in football, similar to Wolfgang’s size.

“Wolfgang’s story, given our dynamic, kind of struck home and I thought, ‘What the heck?’,” Butch said. “It’s easy for us to do. Derrick had an incredible passion for football. If Derrick were put in that position, he might have done that as well.”

Butch sees the old, reliable car as a perfect fit for Wolfgang.

“The car’s had several lives,” he said. “This car will not quit and I don’t think Wolfgang plans on quitting either.”

Wolfgang said he was “flabbergasted” that someone was giving him a car. Butch planned to get Wolfgang the car this weekend.

Wolfgang also was excited about being the source of a TV feature. CSN Chicago arrived at North around 2 p.m. Tuesday and spent about six hours filming and interviewing.

“At first, it was a little crazy,” Wolfgang said. “I was in class and one of our ADs came up and said they were going to be there. I’m in the hallway and – boom! – they’re there by the lockers, following me to classes. I was like, ‘OK.’ It was pretty cool.”

McAdow said many of the donations have come with stipulations of anonymity, people just doing something nice for someone who they feel is deserving.

“Wolfgang’s a kid who quietly is doing the right things,” McAdow said. “To get people’s reaction and support is very nice, very encouraging and so deserving for him. It’s just unheard-of for a kid to be so positive and humble as he is in this dire situation.”

