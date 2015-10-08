KCChronicle.com/preps football game of the week: Geneva at Glenbard East

KCCHRONICLE.COM/PREPS GAME OF THE WEEK

Geneva (6-0) at Glenbard East (4-2), 7:30 p.m. today

The buzz in the stands

Geneva will be unsure exactly what to expect when it heads to Lombard tonight for the Upstate Eight Conference crossover game. Not only has Rob Wicinski never traveled to Glenbard East as head coach of the Vikings, but the Rams have had an up and down season.

There is no doubt that Glenbard East can put the ball in the end zone, averaging 40 points per game, but the Rams still sit at 4-2. The Rams allowed 61 points to South Elgin last week in a loss, and 41 to Glenbard North in a Week 4 loss. Geneva was nearly upset on its homecoming last week, but escaped with a 27-26 win over St. Charles East to remain unbeaten.

"We know (the Rams) are a very good football team, with some weapons, and we kind of view this as a second or third round playoff game," Wicinski said. "Having never been there, our whole program is looking forward to the test."

THE MARQUEE MATCHUP

Rams coach John Walters loves the fact that he doesn't have one standout wide receiver. He has four that contribute and make it almost impossible to shut down the passing game. Senior quarterback Phil Abruzino has four fellow senior weapons, including a pair of 6-foot-2 wideouts in Zach Walsh and Travis Lyles. But Karon Keyes has been Glenbard East's go-to guy, while Mitch Luttrell also contributes.

Wicinski knows the defense will have to get pressure on Abruzino to force mistakes, but it will be in the hands of defensive backs Donny Friedel and Alec Keating to lock down and make completing passes difficult.

"It's hard to take away everything," Walters said. "If you take away the outsides, our slot guys find room. So we like that we have a good group of experienced guys on the outside to complement a good running game."

If Geneva can continue what Wicinski calls a "bend but not break" defensive mentality, the Vikings should make developing a rhythm tough for the Rams.

X-factor

Both coaches have stressed the importance of holding onto the football. Wicinski always talks about winning the turnover battle in every game, but that requires holding onto the ball and not turning this one into a shootout. Walters said close to 28 points of the 61 the Rams allowed last week came from their own mistakes, giving their opponent great field position.

Also, don't expect Geneva to punt the football. Wicinski doesn't care if the ball is on his own 10-yard-line, or anywhere on the field, he doesn't plan to punt the football tonight.

"I want to hold onto the ball as long as possible," Wicinski said. "If we get the big plays, great, but our plan is to wear them down with long drives to keep their offensive weapons off the field as often as possible."

Likewise for Walters and Glenbard East. They would also like to keep the ball out of Geneva quarterback Sean Chambers' hands, as well as running back Justin Taormina. The senior duo causes concerns from Walters, and one way to not get beat is to have them on the sidelines as often as possible.

"If we can limit big plays, and force them into long drives to earn their points, we like that style of play," Walters said.

Best case-scenario for the Vikings

Get out to an early lead and see if you can break the school record for carries by a running back. Taormina should have the ball in his hands every chance he gets. If Geneva can establish a power run game, it will open up weapons like Jack Wassel and Ryan Skibinski in the passing game. Wicinski wants to dictate the tempo, so an early lead and turnover could make the difference in what I think will be a tight game.

Best case-scenario for the Rams

Protecting the ball will be vital. Allowing 61 points would make you think this week was defense, defense, and more defensive work from the Rams, but that wasn’t it. Glenbard East shot itself in the foot with tipped passes that were intercepted, but Walters did say allowing big plays was an issue. If the Rams can dictate the tempo, protect the football, and limit big plays defensively, they like their chances to give Geneva its first loss of 2015.

Chris Casey’s prediction

Geneva 38, Glenbard East 35

I look to get back on track after suffering my first loss of the season with my picks. Another UEC River team, playing on the road, in unfamiliar territory, you’d have to think I’d take Glenbard East, right? Well, as college football analyst Lee Corso likes to say, ‘Not so fast, my friend!’ I’ll take Chambers and the Vikings to stay focused enough, in a very tight game throughout, to come away with the win to improve to 7-0. With a big game looming next week, the Vikings need to make sure to come out strong mentally and limit the mistakes it made last week. Geneva stays calm when it matters most and will make a couple more plays that will be the difference. A late turnover will prove costly for the Rams will aid Geneva staying unbeaten.