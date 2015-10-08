High school football: Johnsburg, Marengo ready for BNC East showdown

Marengo already has claimed one of Johnsburg’s titles from 2014, that of being the area’s resurgent football success story.

That was something the Skyhawks could not defend, since a 9-2 team has nothing from which to rebound. But Marengo can take Johnsburg’s title of Big Northern Conference East Division champion, and a win in Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Rod Poppe Fields would be a significant step in that direction.

Marengo (6-0 overall, 4-0 BNC East) has bounced back from a painfully close playoff miss to dominate its opponents through six games. Despite a loss to Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg (5-1, 3-1) could still grab a share of the division title if it can stop the Indians.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “We talked about how you react to things is more important than what happens to you. They took that and ran with it. They’re excited for the opportunity to still be in the hunt for the title.”

Johnsburg was 1-17 in its last two years in the Fox Valley Conference, then returned to the BNC and won the East Division. Marengo is playoff-bound for the first time since 2004, with a chance to be the Indians’ first undefeated regular-season team since 1997.

“It would be unreal,” running back-linebacker Kyle Gara said. “It would set us up with a really good mindset for the playoffs and keep everybody positive. It would really be something to fuel us in the playoffs.”

Marengo coach Matt Lynch likes the way his players have maintained focus each week to reach 6-0.

“We kind of sensed we would have an opportunity to be a decent football team,” Lynch said. “We knew some things had to go well and our seniors have done a tremendous job since Day 1. They’ve been tremendous leading the program.”

Marengo’s high-powered offense is averaging 39.2 points a game, while its defense allows only nine points a game. Quarterback Zach Knobloch has thrown for 1,263 yards and receivers Craiton Nice (33 receptions) and Jarrell Jackson (28) are among the area’s top five receivers. Jackson has an area-best nine touchdown catches.

“It’s a good challenge for us,” Johnsburg safety Blake Lemcke said. “I like seeing competition like Jarrell and Craiton. Kids like that are fun to play against because they’re such great competition.”

DeBoeuf wants his secondary of Lemcke, safety Adam Jayko and cornerbacks Luc Lindal and Brody Frazier to embrace their toughest task of the season.

“It’s a different look than we get from most teams in the conference, they like to spread it out and air it out,” DeBoeuf said. “It actually makes for a fun week practice-wise. We have some pretty good DBs and they’re excited about the opportunity and being able to run around and cover people.”

While Johnsburg will try to slow down Marengo’s passing game, the Indians will be concerned with Skyhawks running back Alex Peete, who leads the area with 1,240 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“You don’t rush for that many yards and put up those numbers without having a good offensive line,” Lynch said. “They block downfield well with their receivers and their quarterback [Riley Buchanan] does a great job keeping their offense in positive situations.”

Peete hit Marengo with 219 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s 42-17 victory, so the Indians know him well.

“It didn’t go well for us last year,” Gara said. “He’s a good runner and never slows down his feet. He keeps going. We have to tackle him with good form and bring him down. Their line is very strong as well. We’re focusing on stopping the run.”