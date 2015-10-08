High school football: Breaking down McHenry County team’s playoff chances

With three regular season games left, here is a breakdown of the playoff chances for the area’s high school football teams.

Already In

Huntley (6-0, 2-0) - The Red Raiders are in and hoping for a good seed in the new 1-32 Class 8A seeding system. Huntley needs to win out and then hope for some good early matchups to advance, because the 8A playoffs are stacked with tremendous teams. They close out the regular season with Crystal Lake South, McHenry and Dundee-Crown, all games they’ll be favored in as they look to head to the postseason 9-0. They don’t want to draw a team like last year’s five-win Mount Carmel team in the first round. This year, that might just be defending 8A champion Stevenson, currently sitting at 3-3, needing two wins out of their final three games against Lake Forest, Zion-Benton and Mundelein to sneak in.

Marengo (6-0, 4-0) - This is the big week for the Indians, who are playing for the conference title against Johnsburg. Then they close as heavy favorites in games against Rockford Christian and North Boone. The biggest deal in the playoffs for Marengo is something they cannot control, whether Chicago Public League power Phillips goes 4A or 3A. Playoff guru Steve Soucie on the Kankakee Journal said this week that Phillips was the smallest 4A school in his projected field, meaning one small change could bump them lower. For now, Rockford Lutheran, Phillips and Rochester are the teams to beat in 4A. Marengo will likely get a shot at one of the first two if they keep playing like they have to this point.

Playoff eligible

Johnsburg (5-1, 3-1) - The Skyhawks have winless Burlington Central next week, so clinching playoffs shouldn’t be an issue. With 22 playoff points, they likely wouldn’t get in on points, so they need a win. This week, they travel to undefeated Marengo and close the year on the road against a sneaky-good Harvard team. Week 8 is the one they can’t lose, the rest is icing on the top as they try to avoid a potential Class 4A matchup with teams like Rockford Lutheran or Phillips (if they aren’t 3A) early.

Richmond-Burton (5-1, 3-1) - The Rockets made things interesting in the BNC East by beating Johnsburg and might just share the crown, if the Skyhawks can win at Marengo. With five wins and winless Burlington Central coming to Richmond for homecoming, the playoffs are inevitable. They close with North Boone and Genoa-Kingston and should be in line for a top playoff seed. They have 25 playoff points.

Prairie Ridge (5-1, 4-0) - The Wolves are on a roll, pummeling opponents since their close Week 1 loss at Cary-Grove. They have 26 playoff points and close out the FVC Fox with Hampshire and Woodstock North before closing the season at home against a pretty good Crete-Monee team.

Cary-Grove (5-1, 1-1) - The Trojans are well on their way back to the playoffs and, even with three losses to end the year, are probably already in with 31 points through six weeks. They’ll be one of the favorites again in the playoffs after closing the regular season with Jacobs, Dundee-Crown and Crystal Lake South.

Jacobs (5-1, 1-1) - The Golden Eagles ended coach Bill Mitz’s playoff streak last year when they just missed the postseason on points. They don’t have a ton again (24 playoff points through six weeks) but should be able to get a win in the final week at home against McHenry that would make that point total irrelevant. If the Warriors don’t start practicing by Oct. 17, that would likely be a forfeit anyway. Matchups with Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South the next two weeks should be interesting.

Crystal Lake South (5-1, 2-0) - The record looks great right now and the math (29 playoff points through six weeks) says that the Gators have already done enough to earn a playoff spot. Now, they face three of the best teams on their schedule, along with Marian Central, and we’ll see more about how big of a threat they will be come playoff time. The regular season ends with road games against Huntley, Jacobs and Cary-Grove.

Good chance

Marian Central (4-2, 2-2) - The Hurricanes have the strong feel of a playoff team. But St. Viator, Carmel and St. Patrick are also capable of beating Marian Central. One thing the Hurricanes shouldn’t have to worry about is playoff points (29 through 6 weeks). One more win and it looks like the Hurricanes will be a dangerous playoff out again. One thing we do know is that it will be a different team that will have to knock them out. After losing to Montini six straight years in the playoffs, Montini was bumped up a class to 6A with the new IHSA Success Factor and won’t meet the Hurricanes this year.

Hampshire (4-2, 2-1) - For starters, the Whip-Purs should be the favorite in Week 9 at Woodstock. But that game certainly isn’t a guarantee. The Whips are heavy underdogs against Prairie Ridge and should have a competitive game against Crystal Lake Central. At five wins, they might not make it. They have 23 playoff points through six weeks.

Uncertain

Crystal Lake Central (3-3) - Like the other 3-3 teams, the Tigers need two wins to become eligible. Grayslake Central in Week 9 is a winnable game. Hampshire in Week 8 should be a close contest and this week’s Champaign Centennial (3-3) is more of a question mark but should be a close one. Centennial is 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Tigers have 26 playoff points through six weeks.

Woodstock North (3-3, 1-2) - The Thunder look like a big favorite at Grayslake Central this week but will be an underdog to close the season against Prairie Ridge and Grayslake North. It will likely come down to finding a way to slow down Dami Oladunmoye and win in Graylake in Week 9 to become eligible. They have 26 playoff points through six weeks.

Alden-Hebron (3-3) - The Giants need two wins to become playoff eligible. This week is a tough won against downstate Auburn while the Giants are a favorite against Christian Liberty. That means their playoff hopes could come down to the final Saturday of the season, when they play at Westminster Christian. They have 28 playoff points through six weeks.

Still a chance

Harvard (2-4, 1-3) - Last week’s 14-13 loss to North Boone really hurt the Hornets’ playoff chances. Now, they need to win out and get the points to get in. To do that, they would have to beat Rockford Christian, Genoa-Kingston and Johnsburg (the most difficult of the three) to close out the season. They have 29 playoff points right now.

Woodstock (2-4, 1-3) - The Blue Streaks seem improved but have their work cut out if they want to try to sneak in the playoffs. They would have to get upset home wins against Grayslake North and Hampshire and also win on their long Week 8 road trip to Champaign Centennial. Three wins might not even be enough with just 24 playoff points through six weeks.

Already eliminated

Dundee-Crown (2-5, 1-2) - The Chargers got their second win of the year with the forfeit against McHenry. They lost a lot from last year and are playing in the final year of a tough FVC Valley Division. They should benefit from the one-division format of the FVC next season.

McHenry (1-6, 0-3) – This season has been unfortunate for the Warriors, who held on late against Woodstock for their lone win. Last week’s forfeit loss to Cary-Grove eliminated any playoff chances and this week’s homecoming forfeit loss, due to the McHenry teachers’ strike, ended their best remaining chance for a win against Dundee Crown. Barring a date change, McHenry needs to be on the practice field by Tuesday to be able to play against Huntley in Week 8 or on the practice field by Saturday, Oct. 17, to be eligible to play on the Friday of Week 9 at Jacobs.