Goss: Michael Johnson the real deal for Joliet Catholic

Before high school football season begins, a natural tendency is to draw conclusions about how good this guy or that guy might be.

Sometimes, our feelings are accurate, and sometimes they are a little off.

As we arrive at Week 7 of the season, I will admit – Joliet Catholic senior wingback Michael Johnson falls into the latter category for me.

Johnson leads the Joliet area in rushing with 1,212 yards. He averages 202 a game and 10.3 a carry. He also has caught 13 passes for 348 yards, a 26.8 average.

There was no doubt entering the season that Johnson would be good, the best back in the Hilltoppers’ stable. But, somehow, it didn’t seem he belonged in the same sentence with Josh Ferguson, Malin Jones, Ty Isaac and Mike Ivlow – those backs of recent vintage who were so outstanding.

Part of that might have come from the unselfishness Johnson displayed last season after quarterback Cade Earl was injured in JCA’s 24-21 Week 7 loss at Nazareth. Johnson stepped in at quarterback and kept the Hilltoppers going until Earl returned during the second-round playoff game against Montini, which JCA lost, 27-13.

That was an important stretch where we watched Johnson run from the “Hillcat” formation, not from wingback. It was an entirely different scenario.

This season, I have seen JCA twice, and Johnson has been beyond impressive. He runs hard. He has the quickness to break any play for a big gain. He is a quality receiver. He is football-smart.

JCA (6-0) has its opportunity to gain revenge against Nazareth (5-1) Friday night when the Roadrunners visit Memorial Stadium.

The blemish on Nazareth’s record was the shocking 34-19 loss to Marian Central three weeks ago. Nazareth led that game at halftime, 19-0.

The following week, JCA whipped Marian Central, 41-3. But forget about comparing scores. Nazareth is as athletic and talented as anyone the Hilltoppers will face in the regular season and beyond.

The Roadrunners feature two outstanding running backs in Julian Love and Ivory Kelly-Martin. Notre Dame has a commitment from Love as a defensive back.

An immediate thought is the JCA defense, which has played so well, will be put to the ultimate test.

However, the same goes for a Nazareth defense that has been sound except perhaps for the second half against Marian Central. Having to contend with the Hilltoppers’ large offensive line, and with a back as talented as Johnson running behind them, can be a nightmare for any opponent.

The combination of Johnson, the emergence of sophomore Ke’Von Johnson at the other wingback spot as Harry Davis recovers from an ankle fracture and Earl’s accurate right arm could be enough to put JCA over the top in what may be its most difficult regular-season assignment.

We shall see.

AROUND THE AREA

Two other area games of particular interest Friday night are Lincoln-Way East (5-1) at Homewood-Flossmoor (6-0) and Plainfield South (3-3) at Minooka (4-2).

H-F finished second in the state in Class 8A last season. The Vikings’ only regular-season loss was a 43-40 barn burner against East. This season, H-F is No. 1 in the state, while East has won five straight and is destroying people.

Not saying the Griffins will win this one, but if there is one team out there that can derail the Vikings, East is a good bet. This one should be interesting.

Meanwhile, at Minooka, the Indians and Plainfield South will enter the renewal of their rivalry with both needing to win to keep their playoff hopes burning brightly.

The Southwest Prairie Conference historically has produced unexpected results, and these two teams sometimes are involved. This time, however, who knows what to expect? There is no logical way to analyze what has transpired so far this season and say this team or that team should win. The surprise will come if either side blows out the other.

TOM STUDER

Switching from football, I was sorry to see the obituary in Wednesday’s Herald-News that Tom Studer had died after a battle with cancer.

From the time I returned to Joliet in 1983, Tom was among the best amateur golfers in this area. I covered numerous tournaments he won or finished in the top two or three.

From this perspective, he also was a unique interview. He analyzed various aspects of the game he loved in a deeper manner than most.

The local golf community will miss him.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.