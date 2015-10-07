High school football: Prairie Ridge up to speed during winning streak

Samson Evans threw for 140 yards in Prairie Ridge’s 63-6 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division win over host Woodstock last week at Larry Dale Field, almost doubling his output from the first five weeks combined.

That’s not a lot of passing yards for most high school football teams, but the sophomore quarterback hasn’t had much reason to throw during his team’s five-game winning streak.

Since a 21-14 season-opening loss to Cary-Grove, the Wolves have put up staggering numbers on offense.

Three times they have scored 60 points or more.

Once, they hit 70.

In the past five weeks, Prairie Ridge is averaging 57.6 points a game, outscoring opponents, 288-64.

The last time the Wolves scored 60 points in a game before 2015? Aug. 31, 2012.

"I don’t know if we thought we were going to put up this many points every week," sophomore offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins said. "But we knew we were going to be able to score a lot."

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp, however, isn’t surprised by his team’s offensive execution.

“If you just look at our scores, you might think, ‘Oh, Prairie Ridge is running up the score,’ Schremp said. "But we’re just running our (triple) option. We’ve had our second team in there for all of those games in the second half. Heck, our second team is scoring a lot of points. … It’s just been clicking, things have been happening and the kids have been working hard.”

Each week, Schremp, who earned his 100th career win Friday, sees his team getting faster. That’s one of the benefits of running the triple-option offense, which was devised in the 1940s when former Missouri coach Don Faurot was watching a fast break in basketball.

“When you get up and down the court fast, you score a lot of points,” Schremp said. “Well, it’s the same thing with us. When we make our reads faster, the quarterback makes decisions faster and he pitches the ball with more accuracy, you become that much more dangerous. Everyone is doing their one-eleventh of the puzzle, and we just happen to have some pretty good talent.”

Evans, who is fourth in the area with 733 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns, has been running a version of the option since his days with the Junior Wolves.

Schremp said his quarterback’s athletic ability and knowledge of the offense has allowed Prairie Ridge (5-1 overall, 4-0 FVC Fox) to run more plays this year than it has in the previous two seasons combined, making it harder for opposing defenses to focus on stopping one individual.

“It’s just getting better at the speed,” Evans said. “There’s a lot that goes into it – off the ball, the offensive line, the running backs, me with the footwork, getting the reads down and selling our fakes. It all goes a long way when you’re running the option.”

Continuity on the offensive line has made things easier, too, with three returning starters in Jenkins, Kyle Heinzmann and Ryan Orr. Dereck Pearson and Luke Ponga also received significant playing time last year as juniors, and the team is getting back tight end transfer Austen Ferbet, who missed six weeks with a finger injury.

“They come to practice every day and work hard,” Schremp said of his offensive linemen. “They watch film together, they come in during study hall and watch practice film. They’re students of the game. … I don’t think there’s a single guy who’s missed a practice for injury, sickness or anything. If you ask a coach what they want out of his line, they’re going to say consistency.”

Dean Brown has stepped in at tight end and Luke Annen leads the team with 142 receiving yards. Both caught touchdowns passes from Evans in the Wolves’ runaway win over Woodstock.

Coaching the backfield, which is led by senior fullback Nathan Griffin’s 739 rushing yards (third most in the area) and 14 touchdowns, is assistant Joe Terhaar, who also helps call the offense.

“What he’s done with Samson, being such a young quarterback and getting him ready, he deserves a lot of the credit,” Schremp said. “He’s done a phenomenal job coaching our backs.”

Cole Brown is third on the team with 305 rushing yards.

With Hampshire and Jake Vincent’s area-leading 1,665 passing yards next on the schedule for the Wolves at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Prairie Ridge knows it will again need to score a bunch of points.

“Keep them [Hampshire] off the field,” Schremp said. “The best thing we can do is have 15-play drives for touchdowns, where we’re eating up the clock. That’s probably the biggest thing we can do, is keep our offense on the field.”

Added Griffin: “The biggest thing for us is being physical. After that Cary-Grove game we realized that they outplayed us, and we made a statement from then and there to play to the whistle – make sure we dominate our 1-on-1 battles. We can’t take any plays off; we’re not overlooking any team. Our biggest goal is to get better and get faster every week.”