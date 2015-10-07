Goss: Fleener hopes to build off 9-catch game

It seems as if only yesterday when Coby Fleener was enjoying his breakout season as a receiver at Joliet Catholic.

Look at him now. After an All-America college career as a tight end at Stanford, Fleener is in his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts. In Sunday’s 16-13 overtime victory over Jacksonville, he was targeted 12 times and caught nine passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

After not being targeted in Week 2, Fleener caught four passes in Week 3 and his big game Sunday brought him up to 14 receptions for 139 yards for the season, a 9.9 average.

Also noteworthy in Sunday’s game was Jaguars tight end Clay Harbor (Dwight) catching four passes for 31 yards. He has seven receptions for 74 yards for the season, a 10.6 average.

Fleener was targeted often last week when, with Andrew Luck out with injury, Matt Hasselbeck played quarterback for the Colts. Whether Luck will be ready to go Thursday night when the Colts visit Houston was a maybe at this writing, but either way, Fleener should be involved. He played every offensive snap the past two weeks as fellow tight end Dwayne Allen has been out with an injury.

Among other area players we watched during their high school careers, Rob Ninkovich (Lincoln-Way Central, JJC) continues to get the job done as a starting defensive end for New England. In three games – the Patriots had a bye last week – Ninkovich has nine tackles, including seven solo, with one sack.

The news is not as good for a few other NFL players from the Joliet area.

The Philadelphia Eagles placed center David Molk (Lemont) on injured reserve Sept. 15 after he suffered a torn biceps in the previous weekend’s game. Last season, he played in seven games and started four after joining the Eagles.

Molk was an All-American and the Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s best center his senior year at Michigan in 2011. He previously played with the San Diego Chargers.

Offensive tackle Byron Stingily (Romeoville) started five games last season for the Tennessee Titans, but he did not survive the final cut before the season began as he was released Sept. 5.

Running back Cameron Stingily (Romeoville), Byron’s brother, who was bidding to make Pittsburgh’s roster after a sterling career at Northern Illinois, signed as a free agent with the Steelers but was placed on IR before the season, then signed an injury settlement with the team.

The Carolina Panthers waived tight end Brandon Williams (JJC) on Sept. 26.

Wide receiver Kyle Williams (Plainfield Central as a freshman and sophomore) had played with San Francisco and Denver before joining Kansas City. The Chiefs placed him on IR on Aug. 3 with a torn Achilles’.

Williams, a son of White Sox executive Kenny Williams, was a budding football and baseball standout during his two years at Plainfield Central. He enjoyed a solid college career as a receiver at Arizona State.

But as has been demonstrated so often, attempting to play in the NFL is a difficult way to make a living. Anyone who can enjoy a relatively long career with a minimum of injury issues is more fortunate than many.

Yet, an NFL career is exactly what high-caliber football players aspire to achieve. Six or seven years from now, you wonder if we will be watching a few of our current high school standouts on Sundays.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.