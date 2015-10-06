McHenry moves forward with bike path to recreation center

McHENRY – The construction of a bike path connecting the existing path on Knox Drive with the coming recreation center moved forward this week.

The McHenry City Council on Monday unanimously approved a contract with engineering firm HR Green to get the project moving, conduct topographic, drainage and tree surveys, and ultimately design the path and get the project ready to take out for a public bid.

The hope would be to get some site preparation work done this winter, so the bike path can be complete by or close to the opening of the new recreation center in the spring, Deputy City Administrator Bill Hobson said.

"​The path can happen pretty quickly," Hobson said, adding that city and HR Green staff have been working since about 2013 to find funding for the bike path, so its installation could be coordinated with the construction of the recreation center.

The Illinois Department of Transportation awarded a $358,000 grant to cover the costs of the path's construction back in April 2014, but the city delayed starting the work so that it would not cause unnecessary complications for the recreation center, Hobson said.

As with all grants of this kind, the city is responsible for the engineering costs, which will be paid with park developer donations, Hobson said.

Developer donations are fees paid by developers when they build new subdivisions and are designed to cover the costs of building new school or park facilities for the residents who will move into those subdivisions.

The construction of this path fits into the city of McHenry’s master bike path plan, Hobson said, adding that another piece will be filled in with the widening of Charles J. Miller Road.

The plan is to continue the bike path west along the south side of Miller Road west to Green Street and Barreville Road, where the path will then cross Miller Road and continue toward Route 31.

One of the ultimate goals of the master plan is to tie the city’s bike path system in with the McHenry County Conservation District’s Prairie Trail, but that can’t happen until the city comes up with some way to cross the railroad tracks, Hobson said. The crossing would have to be either over or under the tracks because an at-grade crossing will not be allowed there.