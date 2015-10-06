High School Football: Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge, Marengo hold their spots

Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge, who were tied for No. 4 last week, now are Nos. 4 and 5 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll as the rankings were announced Tuesday.

Marengo held at No. 9 in Class 4A and Marian Central fell three spots to a tied for No. 10 in Class 5A.

Huntley, which was No. 10 in Class 8A last week, fell to outside the top 10 by one spot. The Red Raiders beat Jacobs, 22-19, and are in prime position to win the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division for the first time since coming to the conference in 2004. Brother Rice (5-1) jumped from unranked to No. 9 and knocked Huntley out of the top 10.

C-G (5-1) received a forfeit victory last week because of the McHenry School District 156 teachers’ strike and remained at No. 4.

Prairie Ridge (5-1) won its fifth consecutive game after losing the opener to C-G, 21-14, and stayed at No. 5. The Wolves have rolled up 288 points in those five wins.

Marengo (6-0) will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2004 and has a chance for its first unbeaten regular season since 1997. The Indians face their toughest remaining regular-season test when they host Johnsburg (5-1) Friday.

Marian Central (4-2) lost its second consecutive game, 31-7, to Niles Notre Dame. The Hurricanes scored 10 points combined in their last two games and look to get back on track Friday against St. Viator (1-5).

Other area teams receiving votes were Jacobs (7A), Crystal Lake South (6A) and Richmond-Burton (4A), all of which are 5-1.

FOOTBALL

State Rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (9) (6-0) 99 1

2. Loyola (1) (6-0) 91 2

3. Barrington (6-0) 62 4

4. Oak Park-River Forest (6-0) 54 5

5. Edwardsville (6-0) 50 7

6. Naperville Central (5-1) 49 6

7. Hinsdale Central (5-1) 45 3

8. New Trier (6-0) 25 8

9. Brother Rice (5-1) 22 NR

10. Neuqua Valley (5-1) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Huntley 19, Maine South 4, Lyons 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Conant 2, Oswego 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (11) (6-0) 110 1

2. Libertyville (6-0) 99 3

3. Lincoln-Way East (5-1) 79 6

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5-1) 72 2

5. Geneva (6-0) 61 8

6. Batavia (5-1) 45 5

7. Normal Community (5-1) 38 4

8. Simeon (4-2) 35 9

9. East St. Louis (3-3) 26 7

10. Rockford Auburn (5-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 10, Whitney Young 6, Jacobs 5, Lincoln Park 3, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Glenbrook North 2, Belleville West 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (6-0) 99 1

2. Montini (1) (6-0) 91 2

3. Lincoln Way North (6-0) 73 3

4. Cary-Grove (5-1) 60 T4

5. Prairie Ridge (5-1) 57 T4

6. Harvey Thornton (6-0) 41 7

7. Lemont (5-1) 40 6

8. Oak Lawn Richards (4-2) 32 8

9. Crete-Monee (5-1) 26 9

10. Oak Forest (6-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 4, Hinsdale South 3, Crystal Lake South 3, Belvidere North 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1, Lake Forest 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (15) (6-0) 150 1

2. Peoria Central (6-0) 132 2

3. Peoria Notre Dame (6-0) 111 3

4. Nazareth (5-1) 105 4

5. Washington (6-0) 90 5

6. Triad (6-0) 55 8

7. Highland (6-0) 50 9

8. Lincoln Way West (5-1) 47 10

9. Champaign Central (5-1) 15 NR

10. Marian Central (4-2) 13 7

(tie) Metamora (5-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 12, Eisenhower 11, Belvidere 6, St. Laurence 5, Normal University 4, Sterling 2, Tinley Park 2, Galesburg 1, Chicago Solorio 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (6-0) 157 1

2. Phillips (2) (6-0) 144 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1) (6-0) 128 3

4. Althoff Catholic (6-0) 108 4

5. Geneseo (6-0) 94 5

6. Murphysboro (6-0) 70 6

7. Manteno (6-0) 61 7

8. Columbia (6-0) 43 8

9. Marengo (6-0) 36 9

10. Taylorville (6-0) 21 10

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 7, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Plano 3, Richmond-Burton 2, Herrin 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (10) (6-0) 134 2

2. St. Joseph-Ogden (2) (6-0) 116 3

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (5-1) 89 4

4. Princeton (2) (6-0) 78 9

5. Bishop McNamara (5-1) 77 6

6. Sterling Newman (5-1) 76 1

7. North-Mac (6-0) 70 5

8. Newton (6-0) 47 7

9. Monticello (5-1) 43 8

10. Marshall (6-0) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Tolono Unity 5, St. Bede 1, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (13) (6-0) 130 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 116 3

3. Orion (6-0) 97 4

4. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) 78 2

5. Hall (5-1) 72 6

6. Chester (6-0) 60 7

7. Pana (6-0) 53 8

8. Fieldcrest (5-1) 33 9

9. IC Catholic (5-1) 27 10

10. Nashville (5-1) 19 5

Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13, Sangamon Valley 9, Eldorado 5, Rockridge 2, Monmouth United 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (6-0) 129 1

2. Stark County (1) (6-0) 109 2

3. Arcola (6-0) 93 4

4. Dakota (5-1) 92 3

5. Polo (6-0) 83 5

6. Brown County (6-0) 60 6

7. Annawan Wethersfield (5-1) 49 7

8. Forreston (5-1) 35 8

9. Ottawa Marquette (6-0) 33 9

10. Carrollton (5-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Galena 9, Chicago Hope 4, Princeville 3, Decatur St. Teresa 3, Pawnee 1.