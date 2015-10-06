Athlete of the week: Geneva football wide receiver Ryan Skibinski

Ryan Skibinski

Geneva

Senior

Football

Why he was selected:

For the second time this season, Skibinski caught the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Geneva was trailing. The most recent came Friday, when he caught a 27-yard score to give the Vikings a 27-26 lead over St. Charles East with 2:12 remaining.

Geneva senior wide receiver Ryan Skibinski has been one of the team's go-to targets this season. Although he caught just two passes in Friday's win over St. Charles East, one was the eventual game-winning score to help keep the Vikings unbeaten at 6-0. Skibinski, the Kane County Chronicle-St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week, caught up with Chronicle sports reporter Chris Casey. An edited transcript follows:

You guys have been trailing late in games a few times this season, but managed to come back and win. It seems like the team doesn't get rattled during those times, is that true and why do you think that is?

We definitely stay calm in those situations. Coach [Rob Wicinski] likes chaos during games and when we practice, we really try to deal with those kinds of pressure situations. They really don't rattle us because we keep our composure. If you get nervous, you make mistakes, so we just stay calm and have confidence.

Speaking of confidence, it seems like quarterback Sean Chambers has confidence in you, especially late in games. Talk about developing the chemistry you guys have.

Sean and I have been throwing since summer, so that's really where it started. We try to practice plays that we know can roll over to successful ones in games. If I run the correct route, Sean usually puts it where it needs to be and makes my job easy.

Batavia looms in Week 8, which could be for the Upstate Eight Conference River Division title. What do you think of that matchup?

Right now, we just need to stay focused and worry about [this week’s opponent] Glenbard East. We need to keep working hard and stay determined. If we keep our heads on straight and deal with Batavia when they come in, we’ll be a confident team.