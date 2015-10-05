High school football: Marian Central, Prairie Ridge, Woodstock, Johnsburg, Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire notes

Heads slumped as the Marian Central football team shuffled toward the bus after Friday’s 31-7 loss at Nile Notre Dame. What had started out so promisingly, with an 80-yard touchdown drive, ended so disappointingly.

The Hurricanes are hoping the same isn’t said for their season.

After overcoming a 19-point deficit to beat defending Class 6A champion Nazareth in Week 4, the Hurricanes (4-2, 2-2 East Suburban Catholic Conference) have lost lopsided games to Joliet Catholic and Notre Dame. Marian is tied with Benet for sixth place in the 10-team ESCC.

“We’ve just got to keep moving forward,” senior linebacker Jack Niemaszek said.

So let’s look forward, then.

If the Hurricanes are looking for a positive sign, it’s that their schedule could be getting easier over the final three weeks. Maybe.

Marian will square off against – in this order – St. Viator, Carmel and St. Patrick.

St. Viator (1-5 overall, 0-4 ESCC) and St. Patrick (2-4, 0-4 ESCC) are two of the three teams that still are looking for a win in the ESCC. In a conference that has produced 19 state championships (13 from Joliet Catholic, four from Marian Central, and one from Carmel and Nazareth), St. Viator and St. Patrick are the only two programs that have never played in a championship game.

Now, that’s not to say that just because Marian won four titles in the 1980s, the ‘Canes will rout St. Viator and St. Patrick. Obviously, it’s about the players on the field now. But if the Hurricanes are looking for some hope after being outscored 72-10 in their past two games, this is a start.

Sandwiched between the St. Viator and St. Patrick game, the Hurricanes will play Carmel (3-3, 3-1 ESCC), a more puzzling team. The Corsairs started the season 0-3 but lost to some quality teams in Joliet Catholic (No. 1-ranked in Class 5A), Phillips (the runner-up in Class 4A last year) and Waukesha (Wisconsin) West, which is 5-2.

On the other hand, Carmel’s three wins have come against the three winless teams in the ESCC, so who knows?

The point is, at least two of the three games are quite winnable, if not must-wins. The Hurricanes need at least one more win in the next three weeks to become playoff-eligible and two wins to assure a postseason berth for the seventh straight season.

“We just need to get our confidence back,” Marian Central defensive end Gavin Dineen said. “We know we can play with anyone. We’re excited the opportunities we have the next three games."

Schremp milestone: Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp hit 100 career wins with the Wolves’ 63-6 victory over Woodstock on Friday.

Schremp's winning percentage at 100-49 is .671, and his teams have been to the playoffs in 10 of his 13 seasons. This season will make it 11 of 14 and the Wolves' 10th trip in the past 11 years.

Prairie Ridge won the Class 6A state championship under Schremp and also did something no other Fox Valley Conference team has done in reaching the playoff semifinals in three consecutive seasons (2009, 2010, 2011).

Streaks hope for Cullum: Woodstock quarterback Zach Cullum left Friday night’s game against Prairie Ridge in the second quarter with an injury that coach Tommy Thompson said was a “tweaked” knee.

After the game, Thompson said he didn't know the extent of the injury but called the decision a precautionary one so as to have Cullum ready for the final three games of the regular season, which the Blue Streaks (2-4, 1-3 FVC Fox) will need to win to become playoff eligible.

Junior Nathan Hogue took over and, despite some early struggles, had the Blue Streaks' only score on a late 2-yard bootleg. Hogue finished with eight carries for minus-11 yards, dragged down by a 21-yard loss on one sack.

He threw two interceptions in his first three attempts but finished 4 of 6 for 38 yards.

"He's a junior; he's a young kid, but he's a hard worker in practice," Thompson said Friday. "He's a good kid, he works really hard in practice and he definitely deserves a shot, so he's definitely capable if necessary, and that happened today."

Johnsburg gets its chance: Johnsburg (5-1 overall, 3-1 Big Northern Conference East Division) travels to Marengo (6-0, 4-0) Friday with the chance not only to spoil the Indians’ unbeaten record but also to grab a share of the BNC East lead.

“It’s exciting,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “[Marengo] is a really good football team. They’ve got some pretty good speed, some good receivers, and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Last season, the Skyhawks defeated the Indians, 42-17, en route to a 6-0 conference record and BNC East championship.

With a victory Friday night, Johnsburg could place themselves into a four-way tie for first place with Marengo, Richmond-Burton and North Boone.

Skyhawks lineman John Conroy said he and his teammates are ready to work hard for the opportunity.

“We’re very confident,” Conroy said. “It’s going to be a dogfight… It’s going to be a fun game. That’s why you play football, for that kind of scene.”

Strength in numbers: Most teams hope to enter the season with a running back who can help them control the clock and keep the opposing offense off the field. Crystal Lake Central has three of them.

In Friday’s 21-7 loss to Grayslake North, all three of the Tigers' running backs had at least 15 carries and at least 70 yards rushing. Vinson May is the leader in the backfield and has 483 rushing yards on the season after his 97-yard performance against the Knights.

Shawn Kyska is a nice complement to May and increased his season total to 317 yards on the season after his 72-yard performance. The third option, Tony Flood, had his coming out party Friday with 93 yards rushing.

Central needs to win at least two of its last three games to have a chance at the postseason. With the options it has at running back, the Tigers are a team you don’t want to face as the weather gets colder and teams need to rely on the running game.

Whips closing in: With Hampshire’s 34-24 victory Friday against Woodstock North, the Whip-Purs are one step closer to their goals. Coach Mike Brasile told his team after the game, “We are 4-2 and one win from being playoff-eligible.”

The win matched last year’s total and avenged a 21-9 loss to North last year.

The high-powered offense is led by quarterback Junior Jake Vincent, who passed for 223 yards and four touchdowns against North. Vincent came into the game leading the area in passing yards and has thrown for 1,665 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hampshire also features the two leading receivers in the area with Xavier Bennett (39 receptions) and Jake Manning (34). The Whips (2-1 FVC Fox) face division-leading Prairie Ridge on Friday.

“With Grayslake North losing and Prairie Ridge being the team right now, it looks like next week could be a conference title game,” Brasile said. “So that is a lot of motivation for us. Hampshire High School has not won a conference title since the opening of the (new) school (in 2008) and when we entered the Fox Valley Conference,” Brasile said.

• John Wilkinson, Ryan Altman, Tim Sieck and Steve Theil contributed to this report.