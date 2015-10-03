February 08, 2023
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Wind blows in Plainfield North football’s favor

By KEVIN RYAN
Plainfield North's Kyle Speas runs around Plainfield Central's Jason Cates on Friday at Plainfield North High School in Plainfield. Plainfield North beat Plainfield Central, 49-7.

Plainfield North's Kyle Speas runs around Plainfield Central's Jason Cates on Friday at Plainfield North High School in Plainfield. Plainfield North beat Plainfield Central, 49-7. (Larry W)

PLAINFIELD – The 20-mph wind gusts blew in favor of Plainfield North and its quarterback JD Ekowa on Friday night, as the host Tigers defeated District 202 rival Plainfield Central, 49-7.

“I thought we executed really well and got off to a fast start,” North coach Tim Kane said. “I’m really proud of our kids, with homecoming week and the distractions and with playing a crosstown rival, our kids stayed focused.”

Ekowa (4 of 8 for 149 yards passing) got the homecoming excitement started off by leading the Tigers to the end zone on all four possessions in the first quarter.

North's (4-2, 3-1) offensive success continued in the second quarter, when on its first possession junior running back Carlos Baggett scored on a 15-yard run.

Junior running back Tyler Hoosman (16 carries for 71 yards) reached the endzone on a 2-yard run, making it 42-0 in the second quarter.

The one bright spot of the night for the Wildcats (0-6, 0-4) was when quarterback Cameron Cercone found wide receiver Nathan Graves for a 62-yard score just before the first half.

Plainfield North PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsHigh School Football