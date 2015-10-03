Wind blows in Plainfield North football’s favor

PLAINFIELD – The 20-mph wind gusts blew in favor of Plainfield North and its quarterback JD Ekowa on Friday night, as the host Tigers defeated District 202 rival Plainfield Central, 49-7.

“I thought we executed really well and got off to a fast start,” North coach Tim Kane said. “I’m really proud of our kids, with homecoming week and the distractions and with playing a crosstown rival, our kids stayed focused.”

Ekowa (4 of 8 for 149 yards passing) got the homecoming excitement started off by leading the Tigers to the end zone on all four possessions in the first quarter.

North's (4-2, 3-1) offensive success continued in the second quarter, when on its first possession junior running back Carlos Baggett scored on a 15-yard run.

Junior running back Tyler Hoosman (16 carries for 71 yards) reached the endzone on a 2-yard run, making it 42-0 in the second quarter.

The one bright spot of the night for the Wildcats (0-6, 0-4) was when quarterback Cameron Cercone found wide receiver Nathan Graves for a 62-yard score just before the first half.