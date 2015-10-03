Peete, Johnsburg run over Genoa-Kingston

JOHNSBURG – Genoa-Kingston had one problem Friday night, and that was containing Johnsburg running back Alex Peete.

The Cogs’ defense allowed Peete to run for 341 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 44-21 loss to Johnsburg in a Big Northern Conference East Division contest.

“We just tried to hit [Peete] and we did hit him sometimes at the line of scrimmage, but just give him credit for being good enough to break out of some of them,” Cogs assistant coach Jim Hughes said.

Trailing 8-0 late in the first quarter, the Cogs (3-3, 2-2 BNC East) got to within one after quarterback Zach Butler’s 20-yard touchdown pass to running back Dan Guardi. Guardi led the Cogs with 48 yards on 16 carries.

Midway through the third quarter, Butler hit receiver Ian Fell on a 32-yard pass, which set up a 36-yard field goal by Tommy Hansen to pull the Cogs to within 22-20. Hansen also made a 32-yarder as time expired in the second.

Butler had started Week 1 until an injury prevented him from taking snaps under center until last week. Senior Brady Huffman filled in for Butler in the meantime, but Butler looked healthy and was in a good rhythm against the Skyhawks.

“Butler’s a good athlete,” Hughes said. “Whether we have Zach or Brady (Huffman), we’ll be fine.”

Butler finished 11 of 20 for 126 yards, but he threw a pair of interceptions on back-to-back drives in the third quarter.

The Cogs travel to North Boone on Friday night for another BNC East contest.