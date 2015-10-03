Inside Prep Football: Huntley tops power rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Huntley (6-0): The Red Raiders held off pesky Jacobs, 22-19, to seize control in the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division. They also moved into the No. 10 spot in The Associated Press Class 8A poll.

2. Jacobs (5-1): The Golden Eagles could not generate much offense at all against Huntley, but their defense came up big and they found ways to keep it close, signs of a good team.

3. Cary-Grove (5-1): The Trojans won by forfeit because of McHenry School District’s 156 teachers’ strike. C-G gets a tough homecoming test Saturday with Jacobs.

4. Prairie Ridge (5-1): The Wolves’ triple-option offense is rolling with QB Samson Evans leading the way. They have scored 288 points in their five consecutive wins, an average of 57.6 points a game.

5. Marian Central (4-2): The Hurricanes suffered another loss on the road, 31-7, to Niles Notre Dame. They need to find some offense after scoring 10 points in their past two games, but their other opponents likely will not be at the level of Joliet Catholic and Notre Dame either.

NOTEWORTHY

Field trip: Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg had an activity for the Trojans because they had Friday night off. The McHenry School District 156 teachers' strike gave C-G a forfeit Friday, moving it to 5-1.

With no game, C-G’s coaches and players attended the Jacobs vs. Huntley game and stood along the fence in the south end zone for the first half. The Trojans host Jacobs on Saturday in their homecoming game.

One half was enough to give them a first-hand idea about what Jacobs does and its speed, although the Trojans missed a doozy of a second half. Huntley held off the Golden Eagles, 22-19, in a game in which both defenses shined.

Prairie Ridge honoring veterans: Prairie Ridge's school and football coach Chris Schremp have been huge supporters of the military. At each football game, players ring a bell in the south end zone and a moment of silence is held for those who have sacrificed in the armed services.

The Wolves will have their first Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday when they host Hampshire at 7:15 p.m. at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium. All veterans will receive free admission and be recognized on the field before the game.

In addition, the school also will use this as its kickoff for the annual Operation Support our Troops America care package drive. This collects items to be sent to soldiers who are deployed outside of the United States.

Fans are asked to make donations of the following items: fruit snacks, Pringles, Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, dental floss, mouthwash (no glass bottles), Rice Krispie Treats, hand warmers, canned fruit, body wash (20-ounce size or less), lotion (16 ounce or less), tuna and cold drink singles.

Prairie Ridge also is offering people the opportunity to buy a commemorative brick for the Veterans Memorial at the football stadium for $50. Any person wishing to buy a brick may send a check to: Prairie Ridge High School, c/o John Pellikan, 6000 Dvorak Dr., Crystal Lake, Ill. 60012.

This Week’s Top Games

Crystal Lake South (5-1, 2-0 FVC Valley) at Huntley (6-0, 2-0) 7:15 p.m. Friday, Harmony Road Campus Stadium

The Gators have won five consecutive games since losing their opener against Marian Central. Huntley is off to its best start in school history and tied with South atop the FVC Valley Division standings.

Jacobs (5-1, 1-1 FVC Valley) at Cary-Grove (5-1, 1-1) 1 p.m. Saturday, Al Bohrer Field

The winner will stay one game behind the winner between South and Huntley and can enhance its chances at getting a home playoff game.

Johnsburg (5-1, 3-1 Big Northern Conference East) at Marengo (6-0, 4-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Rod Poppe Fields

The Skyhawks are the defencing division champions and can tie Marengo, Richmond-Burton and North Boone atop the division standings. Marengo is having its best season since 1997, when it was 12-1.