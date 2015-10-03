High school girls volleyball: Richmond-Burton takes 2nd at Hampshire Tournament

HAMPSHIRE – Most, if not all, volleyball teams are energetic and boisterous on the court, but few seem to crack each other up as much as the Richmond-Burton girls volleyball team did Saturday at Hampshire High School.

"We're just all really close and we just act stupid, have fun," senior libero Jessie Duncan said with a laugh.

On Saturday, the Rockets laughed their way to a 4-1 record and a second-place finish in the eight-team Hampshire Tournament, their lone loss coming to Burlington Central in the championship match (25-11, 25-22).

"We had a lot of fun," Duncan said. "We were messing around a lot, which some teams wouldn't be playing well if they were. Bbut our team is the one that if we're messing around and laughing, we're playing well."

The only time the Rockets (11-7) didn't look like they were having more fun than anyone else in the building was when Burlington Central (21-3) got its momentum rolling in the championship match. Burlington Central, the defending champion, won 12 of the first 15 points, never let Richmond-Burton get into its offense and won the first set, 25-11.

"It was just our serve-receive," Richmond-Burton coach Kaycee Kaywood said. "I think sometimes they try too hard to pass the ball perfectly instead of just passing the ball in play and let's try to use one of our three big hitters to make a play on an out-of-system ball. Over-exaggerating that pass was kind of killing us; we cleaned that up in the second set, obviously."

Burlington Central got out to another quick lead in the second, going up 10-3. This time, however, Richmond-Burton worked its way back and got the score tied at 20 before Burlington Central closed it out to take the title.

"Today, we're starting with a new lineup that we haven't played with at all and I'm very, very happy with it," Kaywood said. "I think they made huge improvements over the entire day, and then in that second set I said, 'I don't care if we win or lose, but I want to leave here on a positive note,' and I think we did that."

Duncan, who accepted the team's second-place trophy, said the performance felt especially good because a year ago R-B finished seventh in the same tournament, going 1-4. As they packed up to leave, the Rockets once again were laughing at each other, singing along to the music playing through the speakers.

"Definitely, definitely doing like silly dance moves and silly voices, I think it helps us get out of our heads, and you know, a lot of volleyball is mentality and I think that really helps us," senior Celena Kanagin said. "We're just goofy. But we also know when we need to be serious, like a match like this."

The host Whip-Purs had a strong start to the day, going 2-1 in pool play to qualify for the championship bracket. In the semifinals, the hosts got in an early hole and lost in two sets to Burlington Central. The Whip-Purs (10-14) finished fourth after losing to South Elgin, 25-13, 25-17, in the third-place game.

"I thought we played really well, especially dealing with some injuries," Hampshire coach Andrew Lindley said. "We played some great teams, our girls played really well, I thought we played with them and were doing a good job."

Woodstock, the only team to take Burlington Central to three sets, lost to Harvest Christian Academy in the consolation championship game to finish sixth. Marengo beat Auburn in the last match of the day to take sixth.