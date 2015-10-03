High school football: Running game key again in Richmond-Burton win

ROCKFORD – Coming into Week 6 of the football season Joe Dittmar and Joe Wolfram, the rushing leaders of the Richmond-Burton backfield, were separated by just two yards.

While they are no longer that close in rushing yards, the duo once again led a Rockets running attack that wore down the Rockford Christian defense in the 55-14 win in Big Northern Conference East Division play.

The seniors Wolfram and Dittmar are reluctant to give much credit to their own performances, and rather talk up their offensive line play.

“I say it’s just the line that we have,” Wolfram said. “Those guys battle every game and are amazing every game opening up those running holes for us.”

The line, anchored by big men Fred Bush, Dalton Wagner and Brandon Ingalls were once again able to help the running backs move the ball at will as the Rockets (5-1, 3-1 BNC East) scored the first 28 points.

Dittmar finished the game with six carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Wolfram was used in a more limited role due to rate of play just carrying the ball twice but for 66 yards and a score. Wolfram also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brady Gibson.

Neither player saw time on offense after Dittmar’s 59-yard touchdown run that started the second half. The Royal Lions (0-6, 0-4 BNC East) couldn’t keep up with the Rockets pace as they pulled away for the win.

“All through the years our kids have understood what we’re trying to do and those two plus Jesse Hill-Male, just understand that even more,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “Whatever the other team tries to do to stop something we’re doing, we can adjust and it will open something up for the other guy and they appreciate and like that.”

Hill-Male carried the ball eight times for 48 yards. The second-team offense got some playing time and Jake Kaufman took advantage of it running the ball four times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

R-B is hoping the running attack continues to excel as they stay in the race for the BNC East regular season title.

“I think we gain more confidence every game and hopefully can keep it going, it does help having that huge line in front of us every time,” Wolfram said.

UNSUNG HERO

Trevor Anderson

Richmond-Burton, Sr., LB,

Anderson was part of a first-team defensive unit that allowed just 96 yards while they were out there. Anderson attributes the defensive improvements to the teamwork the team had built over the first five weeks.

THE NUMBER

31.3: The yards-per rush average for Richmond running back Joe Dittmar. Dittmar rushed six times for 188 yards.

AND ANOTHER THING

The Rockets became playoff-eligible for the ninth straight season. At 5-1, the Rockets will be looking for one more win to guarantee a playoff spot with a favorable schedule the rest of the way.

Richmond-Burton 55, Rockford Christian 14

Richmond-Burton 21 7 20 7 - 55

Rockford Christian 0 7 7 0 - 14

First quarter

R-B-Wolfram 50 run (Kilcoyne kick), 10:00

R-B- Wolfram 20 pass from Gibson (Kilcoyne kick), 4:37

R-B- Dittmar 73 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:53

Second quarter

R-B- Bayer 30 pass from Gibson (Kilcoyne kick), 4:32

RC- P. McMahon 3 run (Toleski kick), :34

Third quarter

R-B- Dittmar 59 run (kick failed), 11:56

R-B- Kaufman 29 run (Kilcoyne kick), 9:05

RC- N. McMahon 73 pass from P. McMahon (Toleski kick),8:38

R-B- Guenther 1 run (Kilcoyne kick), 6:31

Fourth quarter

R-B- Kaufman 57 run (Kilcoyne kick), 8:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- Richmond-Burton: Dittmar 6-188, Hill-Male 8-48, Wolfram 2-66, Gibson 1-1, Pieroni 4-38, Bayer 1-3, Wasilewski 2-minus 10, Kaufman 4-151, Fritz 4-22, Guenther 2-minus 2, Collis 2-minus 1. Totals: 36-50. Rockford Christian: Connor Rosche 4-9, P. McMahon 22-65, N. McMahon 2-17, McMillan 1-0. Totals: 29-91. PASSING- Richmond-Burton: Gibson 2-5-50, Wasilewski 1-1-14. Rockford Christian: P. McMahon 10-28-136. RECEIVING: Richmond-Burton: Wolfram 1-20, Bayer 1-30, Harr 1-14. Rockford Christian: Nitz 4-33, Rosche 1-9, N. McMahon 2-73, Chase Rosche 2-16, Smih 1-5. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Richmond-Burton 568, Rockford Christian 227.