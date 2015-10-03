High school football: Prairie Ridge gets going early, rolls past Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – For as much as the Prairie Ridge offense has been rolling as of late – racking up 65, 48, 42 and 70 points in its past four games – the Wolves still wanted to work on starting better.

The Prairie Ridge defense also wanted to do its part. While the offense was scoring plenty as of late, the defense had given up 27 and 24 points the last two weeks.

The Wolves executed both of those desires to impressive results Friday, beating Woodstock, 63-6, in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division game at Woodstock.

“It was really a point of emphasis for us to get out and start fast,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “Beginnings of games lately, we haven’t scored early and we really wanted to focus on getting that quick score that first series, and we had a nice pass play the first play and ran the option really well the second. I think that obviously got us going.

“We had some things we wanted to clean up on both sides of the football and I think our kids really had a good focus this week and got some things done.”

The offense scored three touchdowns on its first five plays from scrimmage and the defense forced three-and-outs on Woodstock's first two drives and got an interception on the third.

“Our offense has been great the past couple games and we haven’t really held up our end of the bargain, so we wanted to come out and put up a full game together,” said senior Jon Tieman, who had two first-half interceptions. “The last couple games we’ve been coming out pretty slow so we wanted to come out and get a stop and really set the tone for the game.”

The Wolves led 21-0 midway through the first quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Prairie Ridge (5-1, 4-0 FVC Fox) is now averaging 57.6 points per game in its five consecutive victories.

Sophomore quarterback Samson Evans completed five of seven passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in one half of work. He also rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Griffin and Cole Brown each rushed for two scores, while Emmanuel Ebirim and Alex Priester also had rushing touchdowns.

"It didn't start exactly how we wanted it to and it kind of went downhill from there," Woodstock coach Tommy Thompson said.

The Blue Streaks (2-4, 1-3 FVC Fox) got their lone touchdown in the game's final 30 seconds when quarterback Nathan Hogue rolled out and sprinted 2 yards for the score.

Unsung hero:

Jon Tieman, Prairie Ridge Sr. Def.

Tieman had two first-half interceptions and almost got his hands on another.

The number: 340

yards of offense in the first half for Prairie Ridge as they scored 56 points.

And another thing...

Woodstock quarterback Zach Cullum left the game in the second quarter with an injury that coach Tommy Thompson said was a "tweaked" knee. Thompson didn't know the extent of the injury, but said the decision was a precautionary one so as to have him ready for the final three games of the season. Nathan Hogue took over and had the Blue Streaks' only score on a late 2-yard bootleg.

Prairie Ridge 63, Woodstock 6

Prairie Ridge 21 - 35 - 0 - 7 - 63

Woodstock 0 - 0 - 0 - 6 - 6

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

PR- Cole Brown 18 run (Greiner kick), 11:37.

PR- Griffin 39 run (Greiner kick), 8:57.

PR- Evans 77 run (Greiner kick), 6:52.

Second quarter

PR- Griffin 1 run (Greiner kick), 11:23.

PR- Annen 43 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 10:05.

PR- Dean Brown 10 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 7:48.

PR- Cole Brown 13 run (Greiner kick), 7:09.

PR- Ebirim 4 run (Greiner kick), 5:01.

Fourth quarter

PR- Priester 6 run (Greiner kick), 6:48

W- Hogue 2 run (Brown kick no good), 0:28.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Prairie Ridge: Evans 3-88, Griffin 6-60, Ebirim 10-48, C. Brown 3-39, Gulbransen 6-22, Shoup 4-15, Priester 2-12. Totals: 34-284. Woodstock: Sundberg 6-25, Casson 8-16, Thompson 5-0, Cullum 1- minus-4, Hogue 8- minus-11. Totals: 28-26.

PASSING- Prairie Ridge: Evans 5-7-1-140. Woodstock: Cullum 1-6-1-6. Hogue 4-6-2-38.

RECEIVING- Prairie Ridge: Ferbet 1-55, Annen 1-43, D. Brown 3-32. Woodstock: Tillman 1-26, Thompson 3-12, Sundberg 1-6.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Prairie Ridge 424, Woodstock 70.

Sophomore score: Woodstock 13, Prairie Ridge 6.