High school football notes: Jacobs proves to be stiff test for Huntley

HUNTLEY – There was plenty of defense, along with a ton of respect, emanating from Huntley’s Harmony Road Campus Stadium on Friday night.

Huntley held off Jacobs, 22-19, in a pivotal Fox Valley Conference Valley Division football game. The Red Raiders (6-0 overall, 2-0 FVC Valley) took a significant step toward what would be their first division championship.

Jacobs running back/linebacker Mat Barnes said Huntley was the ideal team for the Golden Eagles (5-1, 1-1) to battle in such a meaningful game.

“We didn’t come out on top, but that’s what happens when two great teams meet,” Barnes said.

Huntley’s defense was stifling, yet the Eagles found ways to keep it close. Linebacker Sean Barnes, Mat’s twin, returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Mat later broke a 64-yard touchdown run, which accounted for more yards than Jacobs gained the entire half, for the game’s final scoring play.

The Eagles’ relentless attitude earned Huntley’s admiration and praise.

“This was definitely a reality check,” Raiders defensive tackle Olalere Oladipo said. “Jacobs showed us it wasn’t going to be as easy as some of us thought. They dragged it out.”

The Raiders held Jacobs to 265 total yards – 111 in the second half – while the Eagles picked off Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti five times.

Sprouse steps in: For the second straight week, Dundee-Crown lost one of its key offensive players when quarterback Conor Ryan was forced from Friday’s FVC Valley game early in the second quarter with an upper body injury.

Ryan was hit hard on a pass that fell incomplete in the Chargers’ 41-6 loss to Crystal Lake South. Senior running back Pat Sprouse took over in Ryan’s absence.

The week before, Sprouse filled in at running back for junior Greg Williams, who left early with a shoulder injury. Williams returned Friday and led the team with 75 rushing yards on 12 carries.

“Sprouse came in there and fought his butt off,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “It hurts what we're trying to do, but we've dealt with this for the last couple of weeks with guys getting injured. ... I told the guys at the end, 'We're going to go to work and figure it out.' You know, it's going to be a tough week for them because we've got to get them going a little bit more in the beginning."

Sprouse, who also plays defensive back, completed 4 of 8 passes for 44 yards and one touchdown, a 10-yard strike to Dondell Blalark III with 3:21 left in the third quarter. He added 26 yards on the ground.

The Chargers (1-5 overall, 0-3 FVC Valley) trailed, 28-0, after the first quarter and had only 50 yards of total offense in the first half.

Thrilling finish: Harvard almost pulled off an unlikely comeback in its 14-13 loss to North Boone.

The Hornets were stuck deep in their own territory, with time running out, when quarterback John Peterson fired a pass that was tipped. Receiver Tyler Perkins came down with the ball and scored on a 90-yard touchdown.

The Hornets went for the two-point conversion after the score, going for the win rather than playing for overtime, but did not make it.

Receiver/defensive back Reiss Bielski, who usually does the kicking, missed the game with a lower back injury. Quarterback Todd Lehman, who also is backup kicker, hit the first extra point.

