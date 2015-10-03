High school football: Marengo dominates Burlington Central in 40-0 win

BURLINGTON – Marengo remained undefeated because of a 40-0 win over Burlington Central on Friday.

On offense, Marengo ran a lightning quick attack that opened the scoring with just over four minutes remaining in the opening quarter when Zach Knobloch connected with Craiton Nice for a 26-yard strike.

That would be a theme the rest of the way for the Indians (6-0, 4-0 BNC East). Burlington Central (0-6) trailed 6-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first half and forced a Marengo punt. The referees rules the punt touched a Rockets player and the Indians, showing good awareness, scooped it up and ran it in for a score.

Just over two minutes later, Marengo pinned inside their own ten yard line was set to punt again, and again fortune turned in their favor. Punter Jarrell Jackson ran for a first down. Twelve plays later, it was Jarren Jackson scampering in from four yards out to make it 20-0 in favor of the Big Northern East leaders.

Burlington Central coach Jason Newburger was left wondering what might have been had one of those plays gone in the Rockets favor in the opening half.

“A little bit of a different ball game if those things don’t happen but it’s football. Those things did happen and we didn’t bounce back from them the way we’d like in the second half and they made some plays,” Newburger said.

Even in a highly competitive conference like the Big Northern East, Newburger said his team lost to a high quality opponent.

“They have a very good team and their six wins are not by accident.”