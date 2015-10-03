High school football: Harvard scores late, falls to North Boone on missed 2-point conversion

POPLAR GROVE – A tipped, 90-yard reception by wide receiver/tight end Tyler Perkins from quarterback John Peterson game Harvard a chance to win in the final seconds. But the Hornets ended up receiving a false start penalty on the 2-point conversion and opted to still go for it, and the win, before another pass aimed at Perkins fell incomplete to end the game with a 14-13 North Boone win.

When asked about the 92-yard tipped completion, coach Sean Saylor said "I don't know what that was. It just happened, ya know? You talk about it, you hope for it, the ball tipped in our favor on that play. You talk about it in practice scenarios, situations, and yeah it usually doesn't workout that way but it did on that play."

Penalties, without a doubt, played a huge role in this game for both teams.

"There were a lot of calls early, late hits, face masks that looked warranted," Saylor said. "Later on, there might have been a call or two that influenced the game but we hurt ourselves a lot really on a lot of drives."

Another aspect that comes with playing the game of football, are injuries. One of Harvard's most important players, wide receiver Riess Bielski is out for the season.

Peterson, who has played running back for the Hornets (2-4, 1-3 BNC East) a bunch this year, switched in and out with Todd Lehman at quarterback.

And a player who really stepped up for the Hornets was Perkins, a wide receiver/tight end.

With the incredible tipped touchdown catch, Perkins had a total of two receptions for 95 yards.

Next week, the Hornets will host Rockford Christian for homecoming.

North Boone 14, Harvard 13

North Boone 0 7 7 0 – 14

Harvard 0 0 0 13 – 13

Second quarter

NB– Buchner 34 run (kick good)

Third quarter

NB– Davis 1 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

H– Joyce 2 run (kick good)

H– Perkins 92 pass from Perkins (conv. failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Harvard: Joyce 22-42, Lehman 4-minus 3, Freres 10-38, Peterson 4-minus 1. North Boone: Montemayor 14-43, Buchner 2-34, Schuster 4-17, Davis 1-1.

PASSING – Harvard: Peterson 8-19-1-159. Lehman 6-15-2-57. North Boone: Davis 2-7-0-34, Schuster 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING – Harvard: Perkins 4-106, Freres 5-63, Thompson 4-51, Joyce 1-6, Soliz 1-10. North Boone: Buchner 1-5, Schuster 1-29.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Harvard: 292, North Boone: 129