High school football: Crystal Lake South tops Dundee-Crown to become playoff-eligible

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South emphasized a fast start in preparation for its Fox Valley Conference Valley Division football game against Dundee-Crown on Friday night, but even the Gators were surprised at the way things unfolded at Ken Bruhn Field.

South rolled up 28 points against Dundee-Crown in the first quarter, as the Gators offense capitalized on three turnovers and good field position en route to a 41-6 victory, giving them their fifth win and becoming playoff-eligible for the first time since 2012.

"They came out ready, and when you can jump on a team like that, it's just huge," Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "We're fortunate we're able to balance our offense; We can run and throw, which makes a huge difference."

Already up 7 on a 16-yard Scott Coughlin touchdown run, the Gators (5-1 overall, 3-0 FVC Valley) hit D-C with another blow on their second possession: a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Nolan to sophomore running back Kyle Leva, who beat D-C defenders down the middle of the field, breaking a tackle as he sprinted to the end zone.

Nolan said he didn't know Leva could run that fast.

"I saw they were playing 1-on-1 and I knew Leva could make it," said Nolan, who was 13 of 17 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. "I didn't know if he could break that tackle, though. I was on the ground, I got hit. I was looking from the ground, I didn't really see it."

D-C fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and South's Trey McGinn was there to scoop it up, leading to Leva's second touchdown of the game with 1:44 left in the first. After South stopped the Chargers on fourth down deep in D-C territory, the Gators struck quickly again with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nolan to Drew Murtaugh.

South led, 28-0, with 20 seconds remaining in the first.

"We tell them, every play is important and you never know which is the most important play," Ahsmann said. "It was all on the kids. They stepped up."

Kyle Leva ended the game with 143 total yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving), while Mike Swiatly (62 rushing yards) also played a big role with senior running back Corey Sheehan only getting into the game late on defense.

UNSUNG HERO

Tyler Beckwith

Crystal Lake South, so., LB The sophomore linebacker came up with one of three fumble recoveries for the Gators' defense, which held Dundee-Crown to 50 yards in the first half. THE NUMBER

5: Wins for Crystal Lake South, making them playoff-eligible for the first time since 2012

AND ANOTHER THING…

Dundee-Crown quarterback Conor Ryan was forced to leave the game early with an upper body injury. Pat Sprouse relieved Ryan and threw a touchdown pass to Dondell Blalark III late in the third quarter, but the passing game never really got going with only four completions.

Crystal Lake South 41, Dundee-Crown 6

Dundee-Crown 0 0 6 0 – 6

Crystal Lake South 28 0 6 7 – 41

First quarter

CLS–Coughlin 16 run (Olsen kick), 6:08

CLS–Leva 77 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 3:51

CLS–Leva 1 run (Olsen kick), 1:44

CLS–Murtaugh 19 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 0:20

Third quarter

CLS–Leva 1 run (kick failed), 4:44

DC–Blalark 10 pass from Sprouse (2 pt. failed), 3:21

Fourth quarter

CLS–Leva 9 run (Olsen kick), 3:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Dundee-Crown: Total: Williams 12-75, Ryans 2-minus 11, Sprouse 10-26, Jay 3-17, Carpenter 5-23. 32-130. CL South: Leva 14-62, Swiatly 18-62, Coughlin 3-15, Nolan 2-minus 1, Sambrano 2-25, Gardner 3-18. Total: 42-181. PASSING–Dundee-Crown: Conor Ryan 0-2-0-0, Sprouse 4-8-0-44. CL South: Nolan 13-17-0-212. RECEIVING–Dundee-Crown: Williams 1-minus 4, Jay 1-30, Blalark 2-18. CL South: Meyers 4-27, Murtaugh 3-34, Leva 2-81, Woods 3-53, Coughlin 1-17. TOTAL YARDS: Dundee-Crown 174, CL South 393