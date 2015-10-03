Football: Oswego holds off Oswego East, 22-19

It was difficult for either football team to consider the 10th annual Crosstown Classic a victory on Friday night.

Oswego improved to 10-0 against Oswego East – but few left Ken Pickerill Stadium early on Friday night as the Wolves took the Panthers (5-1, 4-0 Southwest Prairie) down to the final drive of the game before the Panthers escaped with a 22-19 victory.

"They always come out ready to go and always come out hot," Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. "In past years we've been able to wear them out and eventually we separate and things start rolling. That definitely did not happen today. Credit to coach (Tyson) LeBlanc; he had a great game plan on both sides of the ball. We didn't help ourselves, but Oswego East played a great game."

Oswego East took no comfort in coming closer to a victory against Oswego than any team before them. Now, the Wolves (3-3, 1-3 SPC) face three must-win games in the final weeks of the regular season to keep their postseason hopes alive.

"In a game like this where emotions can run high, we talked a lot abut not playing emotionally. Football is an emotional game, but you can't play emotionally," LeBlanc said. "When there's highs and lows, you have to be able to ride the wave. I thought we did a decent job of that. We didn't come here for moral victories."

Trailing 22-12, the Oswego East defense had solid pass protection against Oswego senior Steven Frank and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs midway through the fourth quarter. Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks connected with junior receiver Tyler Allison for a 41-yard touchdown reception, and junior Chase Bruns' extra point kick was good to create the three-point game with 5:31 left in the game.

Oswego produced a pair of first downs on its next drive to bring the game down to the final 2:27, but Oswego East stopped Frank's quarterback keeper on fourth-and-2 to give the Wolves a fighting chance in the closing minutes.

Although junior Brennan Burdo intercepted Banks on second down, the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Wolves. After a 5-yard pass completion, a pair of incomplete passes ended the drive as the Wolves turned the ball back over to the Panthers for the final 90 seconds.

"When it was all said and done, the defense had to buckle down when they had to and they were able to get the ball back to the offense to take a knee. I was not expecting this at all," Cooney said. "It's a win, so we'll take it."

Although Oswego scored first on a 5-yard run by Frank to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead, Oswego East won the first half. A big Oswego penalty set up a first-and-5 situation on the Panther 38, and the Wolves used the momentum to score on a 35-yard pass play from Banks to Allison. The extra point kick was blocked for a 7-6 score with 10:42 to play in the second quarter.

Oswego East junior Kijana Caldwell recovered an Oswego fumble at the Oswego 47 to set up another Wolves' scoring drive. Junior running back Tyran Bailey scored from the 5-yard line to give Oswego East a 12-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half and give the Wolves momentum going into the locker room.

"One thing about a quality team like Oswego, they're not going to try and be fancy. They're going to do what they do," LeBlanc said. "That's what they did. I thought we had a good game plan coming in and gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game."

Oswego regrouped to start the third quarter, held Oswego East to three-and-out, and struck in just two plays – a 19-yard reception by senior Conor Morton and a 28-yard quarterback keeper to give Frank his second TD of the night. Frank connected with Burdo for a 39-yard touchdown, and senior Brice Robinson's kick was good for a 22-12 game at the start of the fourth quarter.

"There's things we could have done better," Frank said. "We're going to change some things going into this week and do some different things at practice because maybe we're just not getting it done at practice. I felt like we should have had more points on the board."

On a windy night, the ground game was critical. Oswego senior running back Erik Vargas Jr. carried the ball 26 times for 98 yards. Frank was 5-for-9 passing for 83 yards and ran the ball 11 times for an additional 103 yards.