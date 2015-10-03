Burlington Central football still winless

BURLINGTON – Marengo remained undefeated after knocking off Burlington Central, 40-0, on Friday.

The Rockets are still searching for their first win, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the Big Northern Conference East Division. Marengo improves to 6-0 and 4-0.

Burlington Central marched the ball inside Marengo 35-yard line on each of their first two drives, but came away without points on either possession.

Coach Jason Newburger felt good about what his offense – led by Jason Berango in his first start at quarterback – accomplished in the opening quarter.

“We were moving the ball pretty well in the first half but couldn’t punch it in,” Newburger said. “Berengo gave us a lift, just like he did against Genoa.”

The Rockets picked up 68 yards of total offense in the first quarter, but trailed, 6-0.

Marengo, running its lightning-quick attack, got on the board with more than four minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Zach Knobloch connected with Craiton Nice for a 26-yard strike.

That would be a theme the rest of the way. Big plays were a bugaboo once again for the Rockets. Burlington Central still trailed, 6-0, with more than five minutes to play in the first half and forced a Marengo punt. The referees ruled the punt touched a Burlington Central player and the Indians, showing good awareness, scooped it up and ran it in for a score.

More than two minutes later, Marengo, pinned inside its own 10-yard line, was set to punt again, and again fortune turned in its favor. Punter Jarrell Jackson ran for a first down, and 12 plays later, Jarren Jackson scampered in from 4 yards out to make it 20-0 in favor of Marengo.

Newburger was left wondering what might have been had one of those plays gone in the Rockets favor in the opening half.

“A little bit of a different ball game if those things don’t happen, but it’s football,” Newburger “Those things did happen and we didn’t bounce back from them the way we’d like in the second half, and they made some plays. They have a very good team and their six wins are not by accident.”

The Rockets’ search for their first win continues next week at Richmond-Burton.

MARENGO 40, BURLINGTON CENTRAL 0

Marengo 6 14 14 6 – 40 Burlington Central 0 0 0 0 – 0 HOW THEY SCORED First quarter

M – Nice 26 pass from Knobloch (Kick Failed) 4:09

Second quarter

M – Fumble Return for touchdown (2-Point Good) 5:08

M – Jackson 4 run (2-Point No Good) :13 Third quarter

M- Knobloch 10 run (Ramirez Kick) 4:10

M- Jackson 5 run (Ramirez Kick) :34 Fourth quarter

M- Gara 1 run (Kick Failed) 10:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Marengo: Jarren Jackson 14-63, Gara 10-42, Knobloch 6-24, Jarrell Jackson 1-4, Nice 1-20, Martinez 1-0, Mackey 1-0, Skorzewski 2-6, Heinberg 1-0 Totals: 36-159 Burlington Central : Sorensen 5-15, Berango 26-89, Kaldenberger 1-1, Doubek 1-1 Totals: 33-96 PASSING – Marengo: Knobloch 19-31-0-243. Burlington Central: Berengo 2-10-0-34, Doubek 0-2-1-0 RECEIVING –Marengo: Roudabush 2-16, Jarrell Jackson 6-81, Nice 7-104, Olson 2-12, Jaren Jackson 1-5, Gara 1-16 Totals:19-243. Burlington Central: Goehrke 1-22, Moretti 1-12 Totals: 2-34 TOTAL OFFENSE – Marengo 402, Burlington Central 130 SOPHOMORE GAME – Burlington Central 30, Marengo 14