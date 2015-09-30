High school football: Jacobs’ Chris Katrenick and Huntley’s Anthony Binetti meet again

Jacobs junior quarterback Chris Katrenick holds unfond memories of the Golden Eagles’ last football tangle with Huntley.

Katrenick’s friend and former Junior Eagles’ football teammate, Anthony Binetti, shined in the Red Raiders’ 37-14 victory. Katrenick and his offense had a tougher night.

“I didn’t really step up at all,” Katrenick said. “If this game’s going to be different, I’m going to have to make plays myself and we have guys around me who can make plays.”

The Eagles (5-0 overall, 1-0 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division) get their shot at Huntley (5-0, 1-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Huntley’s Harmony Road Campus Stadium, which is sure to be packed.

The matchup again features Binetti and Katrenick, perhaps the area’s two best quarterbacks. Binetti is second in passing yardage with 1,238, while Katrenick has completed 70.4 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Binetti likens it to the FVC’s version of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, something neither coach would dispute.

“It will be fun,” said Binetti, a senior. “We’ve always been acquaintances, we talk when we see each other. It’ll be fun playing against him one last time. I’m really excited to go out and compete.”

Huntley reached No. 10 in The Associated Press Class 8A poll this week and is trying to win its first FVC Valley Division title. The Red Raiders cleared a hurdle by beating Cary-Grove, 29-8, last week for the first time in school history.

“[Binetti] is a terrific quarterback,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “He did something [against C-G] that was missing from his résumé, and that’s playing at a really, really high level against a great team. Anthony’s really learning to get vertical when he’s throwing the football. That makes it tough on the defense when you can’t leave your guys to chase the quarterback.”

Jacobs coach Bill Mitz recalls another aspect of Binetti’s game.

“He’s a good runner too,” Mitz said. “He torched us last year [18 carries, 81 yards]. We’re hoping to play better defense so he can’t run all around the field like he did last year. He runs their show like our guy runs our show. They’re very similar, I think.”

Binetti was an eighth grader playing with the Lake in the Hills/Algonquin Junior Eagles when Katrenick, then a seventh grader, started at cornerback and served as Binetti’s backup.

Binetti has a roster-spot offer from Valparaiso, which plays in the Pioneer Football League, a conference of NCAA Division I schools that do not award athletic scholarships, and is waiting for other offers while directing a Raiders’ offense that averages 41.8 points and 459.4 yards a game.

Katrenick, who at 6-foot-2 is slightly taller than Binetti, has an offer from Virginia and has made several unofficial visits to Indiana, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. While he did not have his best game against Huntley as a sophomore, Hart is impressed with videos he has seen.

“He does a lot of the same things Anthony does,” Hart said. “He can make every single throw. He has great size and tremendous feet. He has the whole package.”

Aside from the Junior Eagles, Binetti and Katrenick also have worked together at Jeff Christensen’s Throw It Deep Academy.

“I’m sure he’s excited to play me and everything, it’s going to be exciting to play him,” Katrenick said. “We’re looking to get after it.”

Katrenick’s best moments came in the season opener when he threw two touchdown passes in the last 1:30 as the Eagles came from 10 points down to beat Prospect, 26-24.

“Chris has continued to improve, as we had hoped, with each game,” Mitz said. “Last week, he made a couple reads on option plays to keep it and it was good to see him pull it and run it. He’s a student of the game. They’re two of the better quarterbacks in McHenry County. They’re both very good players.”