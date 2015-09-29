High School Football: Huntley (8A), Marengo (4A) crack AP polls

Two of the three local football teams who are unbeaten cracked The Associated Press top 10 in their respective classes when the polls were announced Tuesday.

Huntley (Class 8A) and Marengo (4A) made their debuts in the top 10s.

Huntley (5-0) defeated Cary-Grove, 29-8, on Friday, marking the first time the Red Raiders had done that in school history. The are ranked No. 10 and host another undefeated team Friday in Jacobs, which received votes in Class 7A.

Marengo (5-0) defeated Harvard, 42-19, for its best start since 1997 and moved up to No. 9 in the 4A poll. The Indians were one spot outside the top 10 last week.

Cary-Grove (4-1) fell one spot in Class 6A to No. 4, where it is tied with Prairie Ridge (4-1). The Trojans handed Prairie Ridge its only loss in the season opener, 21-14.

Marian Central (4-1) fell two spots in Class 5A, from No. 5 to No. 7, after a 41-3 loss to Joliet Catholic.

Along with Jacobs in 7A, Richmond-Burton (4-1) in 4A was the other area team receiving votes to not make a top 10.

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (11) (5-0) 119 1

2. Loyola (1) (5-0) 109 2

3. Hinsdale Central (5-0) 83 5

4. Barrington (5-0) 73 4

5. Oak Park River Forest (5-0) 62 7

6. Naperville Central (4-1) 56 8

7. Edwardsville (5-0) 50 6

8. New Trier (5-0) 26 10

9. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-1) 25 NR

10. Huntley (5-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 13, Brother Rice 12, Maine South 5, Oswego 4, Niles Notre Dame 3, Conant 2, Lyons 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (11) (5-0) 128 1

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2) (5-0) 117 2

3. Libertyville (5-0) 104 3

4. Normal Community (5-0) 78 5

5. Batavia (5-0) 73 7

6. Lincoln-Way East (4-1) 66 6

7. East St. Louis (3-2) 38 4

8. Geneva (5-0) 34 9

9. Simeon (3-2) 31 8

10. Machesney Park Harlem 24 10

Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 6, Belleville West 5, Rockford Auburn 4, Jacobs 4, Wheaton North 3.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (5-0) 108 1

2. Montini (2) (5-0) 101 2

3. Lincoln Way North (5-0) 81 4

4. Cary-Grove (4-1) 60 3

(tie)Prairie Ridge (4-1) 60 5

6. Lemont (4-1) 41 7

7. Harvey Thornton (5-0) 39 NR

8. Oak Lawn Richards (3-2) 36 6

9. Crete-Monee (4-1) 25 T10

10. Providence (2-3) 22 9

Others receiving votes: Oak Forest 21, Belvidere North 4, Riverside-Brookfield 3, Hinsdale South 3, Quincy 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (15) (5-0) 150 1

2. Peoria Central (5-0) 126 2

3. Peoria Notre Dame (5-0) 113 3

4. Nazareth (4-1) 96 4

5. Washington (5-0) 92 7

6. St. Francis (4-1) 56 8

7. Marian Central (4-1) 52 5

8. Triad (5-0) 50 9

9. Highland (5-0) 34 10

10. Lincoln Way West (4-1) 22 6

Others receiving votes: Metamora 11, Champaign Central 7, Vernon Hills 6, Belvidere 3, Eisenhower 3, Normal University 2, Sterling 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (14) (5-0) 158 1

2. Phillips (1) (5-0) 143 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1) (5-0) 129 3

4. Althoff Catholic (5-0) 101 4

5. Geneseo (5-0) 95 5

6. Murphysboro (5-0) 71 6

7. Manteno (5-0) 65 T7

8. Columbia (5-0) 37 9

9. Marengo (5-0) 30 NR

10. Taylorville (5-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy Notre Dame 11, Herrin 6, Bethalto Civic Memorial 4, Plano 4, Richmond-Burton 2, Wheaton Academy 2, Breese Mater Dei 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (8) (5-0) 140 1

2. Wilmington (4) (5-0) 138 2

3. St. Joseph-Ogden (3) (5-0) 126 3

4. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-1) 90 5

5. North-Mac (5-0) 79 6

6. Bishop McNamara (4-1) 78 7

7. Newton (5-0) 48 10

8. Monticello (4-1) 38 4

9. Princeton (5-0) 29 NR

10. Erie-Prophetstown (3-2) 22 9

Others receiving votes: Marshall 19, Byron 7, Tolono Unity 7, Elmwood-Brimfield 3, Aurora Christian 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (13) (5-0) 147 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (5-0) 127 3

3. Downs Tri-Valley (1) (5-0) 125 2

4. Orion (5-0) 99 4

5. Nashville (5-0) 79 5

6. Hall (4-1) 62 6

7. Chester (5-0) 46 8

8. Pana (5-0) 40 9

9. Fieldcrest (4-1) 28 10

10. IC Catholic (4-1) 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18, Rockridge 12, Sangamon Valley 8, Eldorado 3, Rushville-Industry 3, Athens 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 139 1

2. Stark County (1) (5-0) 111 T3

3. Dakota (4-1) 106 2

4. Arcola (5-0) 101 T3

5. Polo (5-0) 85 5

6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-0) 59 6

7. Annawan Wethersfield (4-1) 51 7

8. Forreston (4-1) 37 8

9. Ottawa Marquette (5-0) 29 10

10. Galena (3-2) 15 9

Others receiving votes: Princeville 11, Carrollton 10, Chicago (Hope) 7, Stockton 5, Milledgeville 2, Pawnee 2.