Crystal Lake South homecoming unaffected by court ruling on bleachers

CRYSTAL LAKE — Although the Community High School District 155 Board is set to discuss bids for the demolition of the Crystal Lake South High School bleachers at its meeting Wednesday, the school’s homecoming festivities will go on this week as planned, according to a statement posted on the district’s website Tuesday afternoon.

The affirmation comes five days after the Illinois Supreme Court decided the district must comply with local government zoning and stormwater regulations, which means the district needs to comply with the court-ordered demolition of the bleachers unless an alternative option is negotiated.

“The Board of Education will review permanent options for removing, reconfiguring, or replacing the bleachers at the Crystal Lake South High School stadium,” the statement, posted by District 155 spokeswoman Shannon Mortimer, said. “There has been no legal action to prohibit events at the stadium in the interim. Accordingly, we are looking forward to Homecoming festivities going forward this week at Crystal Lake South High School.” The announcement added clarity after a Thursday statement from school board President Ted Wagner said the field would host events last Friday and Saturday, and the district would assess “alternate options regarding future scheduled events at the stadium.”

On Monday, McHenry County Judge Michael Chmiel said he doesn’t want any “artificial delays” holding up the demolition or another form of compliance with the city’s zoning ordinances. Chmiel first ordered the bleachers be torn down in October 2014.

Chmiel also said the city of Crystal Lake or the property owners who first filed the lawsuit could have come to court Monday with a request to prevent the bleachers from being used at future events, but neither party did so. Annie McGinn, a member of the school’s homecoming committee, said Wagner’s statement and the court decision caused confusion and frustration among those planning this week’s events.

The committee is preparing for 6,000 attendees, she said, and had heard rumors the football game could be moved to the field of the team’s opponent, Dundee-Crown. McGinn said she spent about three hours on the phone Monday with Superintendent Johnnie Thomas and other district officials, and none of them told her whether the field would host the game. She found out the decision when the statement was posted online about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“They’re playing, ‘Come and chase us and try to find out for yourself,’ " McGinn said. “I don’t know what kind of game they’re playing. ... This is all about attitude and how the district is mishandling this.”

Crystal Lake South’s homecoming parade is scheduled to leave Woodscreek Park at 3:45 p.m. Friday. The sophomore football team is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m., with the varsity game to follow. Friday is the school’s final scheduled regular-season home game, although the school potentially could host a postseason game. Another court hearing on the matter is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.