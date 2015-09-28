McHenry to get third Dunkin’ Donuts location

McHENRY – A third Dunkin’ Donuts is looking to move into McHenry.

Construction could start as early as this year if the weather allows, the project's architect Eric Carlson said. If it doesn't, work would start as early as possible in the spring.

It then takes about four to six months to build the coffee shop from scratch, he said.

The city of McHenry signed on a new Dunkin' Donuts for the vacant lot at Oak Avenue and Route 31 last week, approving a drive-thru and outdoor seating for the brand new structure.

The two other Dunkin' Donuts located in McHenry both have drive-thrus.

The first, a combined Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, was built in 2003 on the site of a demolished gas station and Handy Pantry. Another one opened on the south end of the Diamond Plaza in 2008.

Alderman Andy Glab, the sole no vote from the McHenry City Council, said he had "major reservations" about the location for the residents of Oak Avenue, a deadend street off Route 31.

"It’s going to jam everything up," he said.

Vehicles entering and leaving the lots will be able to do so onto both Route 31 and Oak Avenue, according to council documents.

But Glab said if the Illinois Department of Transportation improves Route 31, a center median would prevent vehicles from turning left onto Route 31 from the parking lot. That would push more of the traffic onto Oak Avenue.

Improvements to Route 31 are still in the planning stages, Deputy City Administrator Doug Martin has said.