Judge: No ‘artificial delays’ to hold up Crystal Lake South bleachers compliance

WOODSTOCK – The process of bringing the Crystal Lake South High School bleachers into compliance will not be a protracted one, a McHenry County judge said Monday morning.

Judge Michael Chmiel questioned Community High School District 155's attorney on why the school board had not met before Monday's hearing, noting the Open Meetings Act allows for emergency meetings, and, even if it didn't, they had the time under the state law to meet earlier than they plan to.

"I thought this would be over a year ago," Chmiel said at the status hearing, adding he doesn't want any "artificial delays" holding the process up.

A little less than year ago, Chmiel ordered the school district to demolish the bleachers that had been built in 2013 as part of a $1.18 million expansion project, but the order was stayed as the district appealed the decision to the 2nd District Appellate Court and, ultimately, the Illinois Supreme Court.

The state's highest court handed down its decision last week, ruling the school district is not exempt from the city's zoning and stormwater ordinances.

The district had "made preparations along the way" in case this did happen, the district's attorney, Robert Swain, told Chmiel on Monday. The school board is set to consider and possibly vote on demolition bids it sought last December at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The residents and the city have left open the possibility the district could pursue an alternative to completely tearing down the bleachers.

"None of the neighbors are looking for a complete waste of this asset," said Thomas Burney, who represents the owners of two properties that back up to the bleachers. They're looking for the district to bring the bleachers "as close to compliance as possible" and want district held to a time table on when that compliance will occur.

The other question that remains is whether the neighbors will be reimbursed for their attorney fees by the district, Burney said.

Another hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, after Swain has a chance to speak the school board.