High school football: Marengo sticks to ground game to secure fifth win

MARENGO – Marengo missed the football postseason last year despite a 5-4 record, finishing four playoff points shy of the cutoff. With Friday’s 42-19 Big Northern Conference East Division win over Harvard, the Indians already are playoff-eligible.

Marengo (5-0, 3-0 BNC East) had to overcome five turnovers, including four interceptions, to beat its rivals for the second consecutive season. After his team threw the ball 19 times in the first half, Marengo coach Matt Lynch stuck mostly to the run in the final two quarters, calling only five pass plays.

“It is what it is,” Lynch said of the turnovers. “It’s just high school football. It happens. Generally speaking, when you turn the ball over like that, you’re not going to win. But we kept our composure. We kept grinding.”

Behind the offensive line of Casey Gara, Andrew Anderson, Dylan Turner, Kwinn Velasquez and Dan Larson, the Indians rushed for 307 yards on 45 carries (6.82 average). Junior running back Jarren Jackson led the way with a game-high 172 yards and four touchdowns.

“The first half was rough for us, so this will teach us to play through the whole game and finish in the fourth quarter,” Jackson said.

Jackson called Marengo’s offensive line the best in the county.

Marengo also had key stops defensively against the Hornets (2-3, 1-2 BNC East), including timely interceptions from Craiton Nice and Jarrell Jackson. The Indians pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Harvard, 20-6.

Redlin hits paydirt: Alden-Hebron tight end-linebacker Trevor Redlin is a player Giants coach John Lalor holds in high regard. Redlin showed what he can do Friday when he grabbed a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colten Cashmore.

The Giants (2-3) lost to Ottawa Marquette, 28-6, in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game. Redlin caught six passes for 102 yards in the game; he had four receptions for the season before Friday. The touchdown was Redlin’s first this season.

“We had a good first half,” Redlin said, “but we didn’t read our keys as well in the second half. They were keying on me the whole game, so we went over the top and I ran as fast as I could [on the touchdown].”

Wolves in charge: Prairie Ridge (4-1 overall, 3-0 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division) clearly holds the upper hand in the division after its 65-27 victory over Grayslake North on Friday.

Those teams shared the title last year, but the Wolves are poised to take it outright this time. Since losing to Cary-Grove, 21-14, in their opener, the Wolves are winning by average margins of close to 42 points. Prairie Ridge’s closest game was a 24-point win against Dundee-Crown.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp continues urging his team to not look too far ahead.

“Trying to keep teenage kids focused when they start looking at scores isn’t always easy,” Schremp said. “But we have a good group with a lot of seniors and it’s all about not being satisfied.”

The Wolves have three games remaining in division play this year. They visit Woodstock, host Hampshire and then head to Woodstock North in Week 8. The regular-season finale is a meeting with Crete-Monee, which was No. 9 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll last week.

For any of the remaining FVC Fox teams to challenge the Wolves, they will have to try to slow down the duo of quarterback Samson Evans and fullback Nathan Griffin in Prairie Ridge’s option offense.

Griffin ran the ball 20 times for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while Evans ran for 170 yards on 15 carries including three touchdowns. Evans added two more touchdowns throwing the ball as he went for 262 total yards against the Knights.

D-C’s Williams in question: Dundee-Crown junior running back Greg Williams left Friday night’s game against Jacobs with a first-half shoulder injury. He had five carries for 15 yards and one catch for 1 yard before the injury.

Williams went for X-rays but later confirmed that there was not a fracture.

After the game, Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus didn’t have any details about the extent of the injury.

“It doesn’t really change much what we do, next-man-up mentality,” Steinhaus said. “Football is a game of attrition, and guys are going to get hurt.”

With Williams gone, senior Patrick Sprouse filled in as the Chargers’ primary ballcarrier and gained 131 yards on 22 carries.

“He’s a senior; he’s expected to do that. He’s a great kid,” Steinhaus said. “We put him everywhere. He’s played quarterback for us, he’s played running back, he plays DB for us and he’ll just do his job because he’s a great kid.”

Here’s the beef: Crystal Lake Central has mostly new starters on its offensive line this season, but the mentality is the same as last year’s group, which tabbed itself “The Fat Five.”

The Tigers have plenty of size up front to help its ground-oriented attack, led by sophomore Wyatt Blake (6-foot-4, 285 pounds). Nathan Munn (6-4, 225), Jesse Gutierrez (6-4, 250) and Charley McConnell (6-5, 245) are the other starters.

The coaches consider McConnell the line’s spiritual leader. The line considers one of its favorite team-building exercises eating, just like last year’s group did.

“Every Thursday, the whole team goes to someone’s house for dinner,” McConnell said. “The line just goes crazy. There is so much food there that we just have a great time together and eat like crazy.”

Running back Vinson May and the other backs appreciate the line’s work. May rushed for 135 yards and two second-half touchdowns in the Tigers’ 14-7 victory over Woodstock North on Friday.

“They were really firing off the ball in the fourth quarter,” May said. “All that I had to do was to move my feet and hit the hole.”

• Dan Berg, Kevin Meyer, John Wilkinson and Steve Theil contributed to this report.