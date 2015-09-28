High school football: Ed Brucker getting comfortable in new role as Woodstock assistant

WOODSTOCK – Ed Brucker stood on a hill, looking down and observing new Woodstock football coach Tommy Thompson run summer camp drills and liked what he saw.

Brucker, who resigned as Marian Central’s head coach last fall after 12 seasons after he felt control of the team had been taken from him, never wanted to retire and returned as a volunteer to the high school he coached for nine seasons and a Class 5A state championship in 1997.

“He had a lot of energy and the kids responded,” Brucker recalls of his first impression of Thompson.

Offensive coordinator Todd Anderson left for a job in Arizona, creating an opening for Brucker. Less than a month later, Thompson offered Brucker a job and the coach with a 175-70 record in 24 seasons at Forreston, Woodstock and Marian Central agreed to come back as the Blue Streaks defensive coordinator.

“My wife said I’d probably be up there all the time anyway, so you might as well get paid,” Brucker laughed. “… I just want him [Thompson] to be successful and get the program back in shape. I think we’re on the right track.”

Brucker’s son, Jim, was already hired by Thompson to coach the offensive and defensive line, and Tom Mitchell, a former assistant under Brucker, helps on defense.

“To me, he was available and just to gain that experience definitely helps with what we’re trying to do,” Thompson said. “I think the kids adapted really well. I think as far as terminology and knowing defense and his preparation for each game, I think they took a lot of stock in that and they appreciate what he offers.”

At first, Brucker said, the transition from head coach to assistant was difficult.

“Not being the head coach and being in control of everything, it’s a little more nerve-racking for the assistants,” Brucker said. “I never thought of it that way … I sat down with him [Thompson] before I took the job and I let him know what I think from my experience. He seemed pretty positive about that and he’s been pretty positive all along. It’s been a pretty good fit.”

With Brucker calling the defense, Woodstock (2-3 overall, 1-2 FVC Fox) has allowed 100 points through five games, leading at halftime in all three of its losses to Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock North and McHenry. The last two losses have both been by a touchdown or less.

Last year, through five games, the Streaks allowed 171 points, giving up 50 points twice. Woodstock started 1-4 in 2014, going winless the rest of the way and missing the postseason for the fifth straight year.

“We’ve had talent the past few years but Coach Brucker has made a huge difference,” said junior linebacker Jake Rowan, who leads the team in tackles. “He’s made us a lot more intelligent on defense and we wouldn’t be as successful without him. The way he watches film and scouts opponents is amazing.”

Brucker said the players gave him a warm reception when he was first introduced, but he was concerned they might view him as just a name.

They didn’t, but it did create more buzz for a team playing its final season in the Fox Valley Conference. Next year, Woodstock will move to the new Kishwaukee River Conference.

“He’s come from a program that has been very successful for Marian Central,” senior defensive tackle Devante Martyne said. “That’s something that we needed to give us the extra push. What he says, he says it 1,000 times a day, is ‘Know your job.’ If you do what you need to do and don’t worry about anybody else, we’ll all be successful.”

“He’s has been coaching for awhile, so he knows what he’s doing,’ senior middle linebacker Nick Sundberg added. “A lot more than we do. We trust him and we believe in him. We bought in right away.”

Martyne, Jose Lopez, Matt Bertram and Justyn Eisenmenger started on the defensive line in last week’s Woodstock’s 20-14 win over Grayslake Central, but Thompson and Brucker are constantly shuffling and moving players around based on matchups.

Sometimes, it’s a player that steps up in practice who earns a starting role.

Brucker’s base defense is a 5-3, but, again, that changes week-to-week and, in some cases, midgame. The strength of the defense, Thompson said, lies within linebackers’ Sundberg and Rowan. Thompson also singled out senior strong safety Garrett Boyle for his leadership.

Although the Streaks have been unable to hold second-half leads in three games, Sundberg said the new coaching staff has infused the team with a more positive outlook.

“We’re not into moral victories,” Sundberg said. “We want to see more results, but we definitely like where we’re headed.”

On Friday, Woodstock will have its toughest test of the season. The Streaks face FVC Fox leaders Prairie Ridge (4-1, 3-0 FVC Fox), which Woodstock last beat in 2008 (four straight losses).

“I think the biggest thing with [Prairie Ridge] is that their linemen block down field and go hard all of the time,” Thompson said. “I think they’re very disciplined. They run that offense very well. We’ll try to put our kids in the best position and hopefully we can slow them down a little bit.”

Brucker has already watched game film in preparation for Friday’s matchup, looking for ways to stop the Wolves’ triple-option attack.

“Obviously they’ve got a good program and it’s going to be a challenge,” Brucker said. “We just go about every week and try to do the best things you can against the opponent you’re playing. They play very hard, they know their system very well and they do a really good job.”

• Tim Sieck contributed to this report.