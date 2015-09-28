Football insider: Batavia defense teeing off

NOTEWORTHY

Batavia defense teeing off

There’s no doubt Batavia has an offense as potent as any in the area. But the play of its defense has really made this team into one that could compete for a state title this season.

St. Charles North’s Zach Mettetal was the latest quarterback to face the Bulldogs defense as Batavia cruised to a 48-28 Upstate Eight Conference River Division victory to move to 5-0 on the year.

The defense once again sparked the victory.

One of the many times that pressure was applied to Mettetal Friday night was what coach Dennis Piron called a "hammer blitz" by junior linebacker Connor Stejskal, who hit Mettetal and caused a fumble.

Senior linebacker Zack Majka was right there to scoop up the ball and score a touchdown. North never recovered.

"Defensively with this group, one thing we can always do is get after quarterbacks," Piron said. "It causes interceptions, fumbles or sacks, and you can't take that kind of beating all the time. Teams have to change their game up a little bit, and [Friday night] all of the things we said we could do and wanted to do, happened."

Although defensive coordinator Matt Holm wasn't thrilled at a few late scores by the North Stars, the game seemed to be in hand at that point. Piron said he couldn't have been more proud at how the defense executed exactly what it had planned.

The Bulldogs are averaging 20.8 points allowed per game this year. However, the last three contests have yielded just 16 points allowed per game, including a 28-0 shutout of St. Charles East in Week 4.

Majka and fellow linebacker Colin Thurston man the middle of the field, while senior cornerback Brett Bowman has locked down some of the better receivers in the area this year.

Perfect time for Marmion week off

With Marmion starting quarterback Johnny Tate going down with an ankle sprain in a Week 3 loss to St. Francis, junior Collin Gibson looks to be the full-time replacement. It didn’t help to face an extremely hot Spartans defense in the second half of that game, or to have his first varsity start come against the defending 7A state champions in Providence.

But with a forfeit from Chicago Legal Charter giving the Cadets, now 2-3, a bye this past week, Gibson will have two full weeks to prepare for his next challenge, which comes Saturday at Fenwick.

With Gibson as the signal-caller, Marmion has struggled, but coach Dan Thorpe expects a much stronger performance from Gibson against the Friars.

"We did a lot of drills and he had all the reps last week," Thorpe said. "He's a competitor and although those were two difficult tests, he enjoyed it. He'll be ready to go this week"

– Chris Casey, ccasey@shawmedia.com

IN THE GROOVE

St. Charles East rushing attack

What happened: The Saints had 11 different players carry the ball in Friday's 44-12 win over Streamwood. East totaled 376 yards rushing on 42 attempts in the first real sign of true dominance in its triple-option offense.

STC North's Mettetal-to-Mettetal connection

What it did: For the second week in a row, North twin brothers Zach and Tyler Mettetal connected for a score. Zach, the quarterback, found Tyler, a wide receiver, for a 21-yard score Friday against Batavia. Tyler Mettetal was the leading North Stars receiver Friday and has nine catches for 164 yards and two scores in the past two North games.

HITTING REWIND

St. Francis responded very strongly after suffering its first loss of the season, cruising to a 58-8 win over Chicago Catalyst/Maria Friday night in St. Francis' homecoming game. Spartans coach Mike Fitzgerald was happy to see his team get back to its winning ways after a slow start found St. Francis unable to recover against Brother Rice in Week 4.

COMING ATTRACTION

Going for a 29th straight UEC River win will be put on hold for a week, as Batavia hosts 4-1 Naperville Central Friday night. Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron expects to see strong competition from Naperville Central before Batavia hosts Elgin and what appears to be a collision course for the Bulldogs to head to Geneva for a matchup of unbeatens in Week 8.